Who is Luke Gulbranson? Summer House star enters Minnesota Congress race against Pete Stauber

Reality TV personality Luke Gulbranson has entered the political arena announcing his run as a Democrat against Republican Congressman Pete Stauber in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

Luke Gulbranson enters politics: Reality star takes on Pete Stauber(Instagram/ @lukegulbranson)

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The Iron Range native revealed his campaign through a video, highlighting his working-class background and concerns about the current political climate.

His entry comes just weeks before the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party’s endorsement conventions which makes the race more competitive.

Who is Luke Gulbranson?

Gulbranson is best known for appearing on reality TV shows like Summer House and Selling the OC. Originally from Eveleth in Minnesota, he has strong roots in the Iron Range - where his family still lives. Alongside his television career, he has worked in acting, modeling and luxury real estate and splits his time between Eveleth, Los Angeles and New York. He also returned home during the pandemic to build a house in the woods and owns a maple syrup company set to launch in Target stores, according to Star Tribune.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Katy Perry under probe: 5 things to know about Ruby Rose’s allegations in Melbourne Luke Gulbranson's background and why he is entering politics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Katy Perry under probe: 5 things to know about Ruby Rose’s allegations in Melbourne Luke Gulbranson's background and why he is entering politics {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gulbranson has spoken about growing up with financial struggles, saying his family relied on assistance programs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gulbranson has spoken about growing up with financial struggles, saying his family relied on assistance programs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I know what it's like to get the power turned off a few times; to need food assistance or go hungry; to need Medicaid, or I couldn't see a doctor,” he said. “But I had hockey. I had the woods. I had people here on the Iron Range who taught me how to keep going," he said in a campaign video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I know what it's like to get the power turned off a few times; to need food assistance or go hungry; to need Medicaid, or I couldn't see a doctor,” he said. “But I had hockey. I had the woods. I had people here on the Iron Range who taught me how to keep going," he said in a campaign video. {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m relatable to the people in northern Minnesota. I’m a small-town kid. I know the hardships, I know what they’re going through," he said in an interview as per Star Tribune.

Explaining his decision to run, Gulbranson pointed to the political environment in Washington.

“I wake up every morning, and there's this dangerous rhetoric and this madness coming out of DC, and I can't stand it,” he said. “I see what's happening to our country and I care way too much to look away.” He also described it as “real drama with real consequences," he added in his campaign video.

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The race and challenges ahead

Gulbranson is entering a crowded Democratic primary, acknowledging he joined late but remains determined.

“I would love to have the DFL endorsement, it would be amazing. But the reality is, I am getting in late,” he said.

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“We’re going to put our best foot forward, and we will work our tails off to win the primary, go into the general against Pete Stauber and beat him as well," he added in an interview.

Stauber, who has held the seat since 2018 after Democrat Rick Nolan retired, is a strong incumbent in a district that has leaned toward Donald Trump in recent elections. Gulbranson believes his local roots and outsider image could help him connect with voters in northern Minnesota, as per Kare 11.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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