Who is Madison Cupp? Daughter files $2.35M lawsuit against Delta after attendant falsely accused dad of trafficking

Delta Air Lines is facing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a flight attendant allegedly accused a father of human trafficking his own teenage daughter, while the girl's mother and grandparents sat just feet away.

What happened

Madison Cupp alleges a Delta flight attendant falsely reported her father. (REUTERS)

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In December 2019, 13-year-old Madison Cupp was travelling with her mother, father and maternal grandparents from Memphis to Newport News in Virginia, to attend her older brother's graduation from the United States Coast Guard's A School, according to People.

While on the trip, from Atlanta to Newport News, the plane hit turbulence and Cupp “began crying.” Her father “comforted his scared daughter as any good father would do under the circumstances,” the complaint says. Her grandparents were seated directly in front of them and her mother was sitting across the aisle.

A flight attendant on board allegedly saw the interaction and contacted the captain, reporting suspicion that the man had trafficked Cupp. The crew member reportedly requested a law enforcement response and asked that Cupp be separated from her family. That information was then shared with a Delta station manager in Newport News, the complaint alleges. At some point during the flight, the flight attendant also allegedly claimed her father had touched her “inappropriately,” per People.

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{{^usCountry}} When the plane landed, armed officers boarded the aircraft and “physically separated [Cupp] from her parents without warning.” Her father was taken in for questioning, read his rights and interrogated in a “public portion of the airport”, according to the complaint. Law enforcement ultimately found no probable cause to charge or arrest him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the plane landed, armed officers boarded the aircraft and “physically separated [Cupp] from her parents without warning.” Her father was taken in for questioning, read his rights and interrogated in a “public portion of the airport”, according to the complaint. Law enforcement ultimately found no probable cause to charge or arrest him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cupp who is now an adult from Arkansas, filed suit against Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air on December 29, 2025, seeking $2.35 million in damages. According to documents obtained by People, she filed a notice to move the case to a Virginia District Court on June 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cupp who is now an adult from Arkansas, filed suit against Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air on December 29, 2025, seeking $2.35 million in damages. According to documents obtained by People, she filed a notice to move the case to a Virginia District Court on June 3. {{/usCountry}}

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Cupp says the incident “caused severe and permanent harm” to both her and her father. She is accusing Delta and Endeavor Air of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. She is seeking $2 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, plus interest, court costs and fees.

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Another incident of Delta

The lawsuit comes as Delta has also been dealing with other unruly passenger incidents. On February 18, 2026, a Delta flight out of William P Hobby Airport in Houston was forced to turn back just 15 minutes after takeoff after a passenger allegedly turned violent, according to ABC News.

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Passenger Amber Ward told ABC News Atlanta affiliate WSB that the man “started punching everybody” and tried to get to the cockpit. “He was saying he wanted to speak to the pilot,” Ward said. “I just wanted to make sure I got it on film, because I didn't know what was goding to happen.” It took around eight passengers to restrain him, per Ward. “They had to sit on him, and we had to turn the plane around and go back,” she said.

Delta confirmed the passenger did not access the flight deck. The man was detained by police upon landing. And the flight eventually re-departed and reached Atlanta around 90 minutes late.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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