Great Smoky Mountains National Park has said that a search is underway for a missing man, Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak, with National Park Service rangers looking for him. GSMNP said that Marcin was reported missing to the park’s dispatch center on August 24. His vehicle was later found near the Sugarlands Visitor Center inside the park.

Who is Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak? Search underway for man missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Great Smoky Mountains National Park/Facebook)

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“If you have any information or believe you have seen Bachleda-Blaszczak, please contact: Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch at grsm_dispatch@nps.gov,” Great Smoky Mountains National Park said on Facebook.

Who is Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak?

Marcin has been described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

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The park first posted about Marcin’s disappearance around 5:30 pm Wednesday, August 26.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is located along the ridgeline of the Appalachian Mountains, straddling the border between eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina in the US.

“Encompassing over 800 square miles in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, no other area of equal size in a temperate climate can match the park's amazing diversity. Over 19,000 species have been documented in the park and scientists believe an additional 80,000-100,000 species may live here. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains National Park has created a series of tools to help people engage with the park’s natural resources,” National Park Service says of the park.

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“Great Smoky Mountains National Park preserves a rich cultural tapestry of Southern Appalachian history. The mountains have had a long human history spanning thousands of years—from the prehistoric Paleo Indians, to early European settlement in the 1800s, to loggers and Civilian Conservation Corps enrollees in the 20th century,” it adds.

Meanwhile, authorities say that nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee every year, WATE 6 On Your Side reported.