Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who is Matthew Jackson? Detroit police officer viral for not wearing pants in court- Watch

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Oct 30, 2025 04:05 am IST

Detroit police officer Matthew Jackson went viral after appearing without pants via Zoom at a court hearing. Judge Perkins called out the incident.

Matthew Jackson, a police officer at the Detroit Police Department, has sparked a row after a video of his court appearance without pants on went viral. Officer Jackson was making an appearance on Monday at Detroit's 36th District Court via Zoom in a reckless driving case when Judge Sean B Perkins noticed that Jackson did not have pants on.

Officer Matthrew Jackson of Detroit Police Department and Judge Sean Perkins of Detroit's 36th District court.(X)
Officer Matthrew Jackson of Detroit Police Department and Judge Sean Perkins of Detroit's 36th District court.(X)

Perkins then went after Jackson for not wearing pants, and the video of the court session went viral. Eventually, it sparked an apology from the Detroit Police Department.

"Officer Jackson. Good morning to you. Can you put your appearance on the record, please?" Judge Perkins can be seen telling Officer Jackson in the video. As Jackson raises his hand, the judge notices that Jackson does not have any pants on.

"You got some pants on, officer?" Perkins asks, to which officer Jackson says, "No, sir."

Here's the viral video:

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Who is Matthew Jackson? Detroit police officer viral for not wearing pants in court- Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On