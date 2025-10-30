Who is Matthew Jackson? Detroit police officer viral for not wearing pants in court- Watch

Matthew Jackson, a police officer at the Detroit Police Department, has sparked a row after a video of his court appearance without pants on went viral. Officer Jackson was making an appearance on Monday at Detroit's 36th District Court via Zoom in a reckless driving case when Judge Sean B Perkins noticed that Jackson did not have pants on. Officer Matthrew Jackson of Detroit Police Department and Judge Sean Perkins of Detroit's 36th District court.(X)

Perkins then went after Jackson for not wearing pants, and the video of the court session went viral. Eventually, it sparked an apology from the Detroit Police Department.

"Officer Jackson. Good morning to you. Can you put your appearance on the record, please?" Judge Perkins can be seen telling Officer Jackson in the video. As Jackson raises his hand, the judge notices that Jackson does not have any pants on.

"You got some pants on, officer?" Perkins asks, to which officer Jackson says, "No, sir."

Here's the viral video:

