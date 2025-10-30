Baltimore Police officer's viral video of attempting to run over man sparks row, probe launched

The Baltimore Police Department said in a statement Wednesday that they have suspended one of their officers over "concerning action" and launched a probe. The officer in question was caught on video allegedly attempting to run over a civilian in western Baltimore, Maryland. Police Commissioner Richard Worley of Baltimore said in the statement that the video is "video is not only disturbing, but alarming." Representational image.(Unsplash)

“What is seen in this video is not only disturbing, but alarming,” Worley said. “This is not how we expect our officers to behave and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department. Our department continues to work hard to rebuild trust and change the narrative of our department and our city.

Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore confirmed that the officer has been suspended with immediate effect, and a probe has been launched into his actions.

Here's the viral video:

Trigger Warning: The video could be graphic/triggering.

In his statement, Mayor Brandon Scott wrote: "The contents of the video are deeply concerning. The officer in question has been suspended and the situation is under investigation. This investigation will be thorough, in accordance with all laws and regulations, to ensure proper accountability."

As of now, the police officer in question has not been identified.

This story is being updated.