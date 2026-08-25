Who is Mike Farrell? A look at Shelley Fabares and her second husband's net worth

Mike Farrell wrote a touching tribute to his wife, Shelley Fabares, after her passing at the age of 82.

Mike Farrell mourns the loss of his beloved wife, Shelley Fabares, who died at 82. He praised her as a source of love and strength. (Mike Farrell)

On Monday, August 24, Farrell, who is 87, shared the sorrowful news on Instagram in a statement with Fabares' family.

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“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Shelley Fabares, who died Saturday, August 22, in Los Angeles surrounded by those who loved her,” he stated.

He further called Fabares a “source of love, strength, laughter, and comfort” as well as a “devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, family member, and loyal friend.”

“We are heartbroken by her loss, yet profoundly grateful for the years we shared with her and for the joy, compassion, and love she brought to so many. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected as we grieve. We take comfort in knowing that Shelley’s work and the memories she created with those who loved her will continue to live on," the lengthy post stated.

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Shelley Fabares and Mike Farrell's marriage

Furthermore, Farrell posted on Instagram, showcasing side-by-side images of a vintage photograph of himself and Fabares alongside a more recent one. He accompanied the post with a solitary red heart emoji in the caption.

Fabares and Farrell have been united in marriage since 1984. Prior to this, the actress was wed to record producer Lou Adler from 1964 until 1980.

Besides her roles in Coach and The Donna Reed Show, Fabares gained significant recognition for her performances in films such as Girl Happy (1965), Spinout (1966), and Clambake (1967), among others.

Mike Farrell vs Shelley Fabares net worth

Farrell is an American actor, producer, director, writer, and activist hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota. He achieved prominence with his iconic role as B.J. Hunnicutt when he joined ‘M*A*S*H’ in 1975, taking over from Wayne Rogers, and remained with the CBS comedy until its conclusion in 1983.

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During his tenure, he received two Primetime Emmy nominations—one for his acting and another for his writing—and directed several episodes himself.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Farrell has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

The majority of his wealth was amassed through his extensive career on ‘M*A*S*H’, complemented by consistent work in television and film over the years, his production company Farrell/Minoff Productions, which produced the Robin Williams film Patch Adams, and the two memoirs he subsequently published.

On the other hand, Fabares' net worth at the time of her passing was estimated to be approximately $6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.