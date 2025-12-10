Who is Milana Vayntrub? Former AT&T star raises $500,000 for LA wildfire victims by selling intimate pictures

Milana Vayntrub, the former spokesperson for AT&T, has successfully raised $500,000 by selling playful photographs to assist victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles. Former AT&T spokesperson Milana Vayntrub sells intimate images to aid Los Angeles wildfire victims.(AFP)

Vayntrub has garnered a remarkable amount of money to support those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles. On December 8, the 38-year-old elaborated on how she contributed financial assistance to the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires that occurred earlier this year.

How Milana Vayntrub helped single mother

Vayntrub disclosed that she sold exclusive intimate images and managed to raise $170,000 in a remarkably short period to aid a single mother named Bridget in Los Angeles. Bridget is said to have utilized the funds to acquire medical facilities and equipment for herself and her specially challenged child.

Upon discovering that her remarkable act had positively impacted an individual's life, the actress and comedian resolved to elevate her efforts further.

Vayntrub persisted in her commendable initiatives by generating over $350,000 within a week through the sharing of more personal images on OnlyPhilanthropy. The former AT&T spokesperson backed the Altadena organization My Tribe Rise, which provided assistance to other wildfire victims, both financially and in other ways.

Vayntrub and Only Philanthropy

Vayntrub, who operates her own platform, Only Philanthropy, shared the success of her initiative on Instagram, stating, “We’ve raised over half a million dollars together this year. Now let’s grow this into something bigger, stranger, more powerful, with more creators jumping in.”

“I had this full on crazy idea for an experiment,” Vayntrub elaborated, describing how she conceived the “ridiculous” notion to assist individuals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Supporters commended her genuine endeavors in the comments area. One supporter called her move an excellent initiative, while another said, “We need more wonderful people like you in this world.”

Who is Milana Vayntrub?

Milana Vayntrub was once an aspiring actress before establishing a career in the advertising industry, according to The New York Times.

In 2013, the 26-year-old actress secured the role of Lily in a national commercial, which featured a brunette and her somewhat humorous interactions with customers at an AT&T store.

The advertising campaign lasted approximately three years, making Vayntrub a recognizable figure among television viewers.

The campaign concluded in 2017, at which point Vayntrub ceased acting and transitioned to directing commercials.