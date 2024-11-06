Who is Nicholas Wimbish? Poll worker arrested for framing voter in Georgia

As the voting continued in Georgia, a shocking case unfolded. A poll worker, Nicholas Wimbish, 25, was arrested for allegedly sending a bomb threat to the Jones County Elections Office in an attempt to frame a voter he had clashed with. People vote at a polling place on Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 5, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)(AFP)

Who is Nicholas Wimbish, Georgia poll worker?

According to court documents, Wimbish, a Milledgeville resident, was arrested on October 16 and faces multiple charges, including mailing a bomb threat, with false information about a bomb threat, mailing a threatening letter, and making false statements to the FBI. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Wimbish allegedly decided to take revenge after he had a argument with a voter who accused him and another poll worker of distracting people in line during early voting. Just days after the confrontation, a threatening letter arrived at the Jones County Elections Office, addressed to the Elections Superintendent and postmarked from Atlanta.

The letter, which was typed but accompanied by a handwritten note, was designed to look like it came from a disgruntled voter. It accused Wimbish of being a "young liberal woke idiot" and claimed he was trying to influence voters. It also included a chilling postscript: "PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe," suggesting the presence of an explosive device.

FBI Special Agent James Maxwell, who is leading the investigation, detailed in the criminal complaint how Wimbish's internet search history showed suspicious activity. The night of the altercation, Wimbish reportedly Googled his own name and later searched for nearby post offices at around 1 a.m. the following day. Further scrutiny of Wimbish's personal computer revealed a document referencing a "BOOM TOY" dated October 18, along with the actual threatening letter found in the print spooler.

In a bizarre twist, Wimbish initially tried to pin the letter on the voter he had argued with, telling the FBI that the voter was responsible for the threat. However, the investigation quickly unraveled his deceit.

As Wimbish awaits his initial court appearance on November 5, the case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and tensions surrounding election periods. The FBI continues to investigate, ensuring that such threats to democracy are met with swift justice.