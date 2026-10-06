Who is Phoenix Phillips? Steelers fan disappears while visiting Cleveland for game against Browns

Cleveland police are looking for a Steelers fan who went missing while visiting Cleveland for Thursday night’s game against the Browns. According to police, Phoenix Phillips was last seen about 6 am Friday morning, October 2, in the area of West 10th Street, near West Superior and the Robert Lockwood area.

Who is Phoenix Phillips?

Who is Phoenix Phillips? Steelers fan goes missing while visiting Cleveland for game against the Browns (Cleveland Police Department)

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Phillips is a 24-year-old Maryland man, according to News5Cleveland.

Sgt. Freddy Diaz, public information officer with the Cleveland Police Department, said that detectives are now searching the area where Phillips was last seen. They are looking for video and following any tip that could lead to his whereabouts.

"He's from out of state, so he was in town visiting and at some point kind of got separated from the person he was with, and after that, you know, we're still trying to determine what actually happened, " Diaz said.

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{{^usCountry}} Cleveland Missing social worker Breejanee Alford met with Phillips' family, and said they are “devastated.” She said those who knew Phillips said he was a devoted dad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cleveland Missing social worker Breejanee Alford met with Phillips' family, and said they are “devastated.” She said those who knew Phillips said he was a devoted dad. {{/usCountry}}

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"They're telling me that he's a loving dad and he also loves the Steelers. That's why he came for the Browns game," she said.

Sylvia Colon, co-founder of Cleveland Missing, said the case is especially challenging as neither Phillips nor his family are familiar with the city.

“Yeah, it is different. He's from another state. The family's from another state, and they're here," Colon said.

Cleveland Missing is reportedly helping the family while in Cleveland.

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A family member of Phillips, Amada Phillips, posted on Facebook, “I haven’t posted anything yet myself and I’ve seen many posts to help find Phoenix. I appreciate all the posts, texts and calls although I’ve been overwhelmed here in Ohio doing everything I can to find him. And I will hopefully be able to thank each one of you when I can personally. He went to a Steelers game Thursday evening and never made it back home. This is very out of character and we know he does not have his phone, it was located and turned into police. I know you all are praying and many searching for answers along with me. I will post in the comments a contact number for anyone with possible info or anyone willing to help in any way. Thank you again.”

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Anyone with information about Phillips' whereabouts is urged to contact Cleveland police at 216-835-6179.