Who is Ross McDonnell? Emmy-winning Irish filmmaker mysteriously disappears in New York

A prominent Irish filmmaker and photographer disappeared in New York more than a week back, it has been reported. Ross McDonnell, 44, is said to have been last spotted at a Queens beach.

Ross McDonnell won an Emmy award back in 2021 for his cinematography on the Showtime series The Trade (Ross McDonnell/Facebook)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ross was last seen leaving his home on Taaffe Place near DeKalb Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn around 8:30 pm on November 4, the New York Police Department said. As per a circulating missing persons’ flyer, someone may have seen him at Fort Tilden Beach later that night, or the next morning.

Ross won an Emmy award back in 2021 for his cinematography on the Showtime series The Trade. Gene Gallerano, Ross’ friend, told The Irish Time that it seemed like Ross and had been on the beach, “went out into the ocean,” before vanishing.

“He was last seen last Saturday night; the alarm was sounded on Sunday. We don’t know much more than that,” Gallerano said. “It’s been a very, very emotionally heavy week.” According to the poster, Ross’ bike was found locked at the beach on Tuesday, November 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who is Ross McDonnell?

According to Ross’ website, he was born in Dublin, Ireland.. His “early experience of travel and his love of cinema sparked a fascination with image making and storytelling,” the website says. It adds that Ross’ work “reflects his interest in the open-ended nature of non-fiction and the tensions, inherent in the photographic process, between transience and permanence.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ross’ debut feature film Colony premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the IDFA First Feature Award as well as an Irish Film and Television Award Nomination. Since then Ross has continued working as an image maker moving between disciplines as a Director, Cinematographer and Producer. In 2021 he won an Emmy Award for his Cinematography on the Showtime series The Trade. In 2019 he was shortlisted for the world’s pre-eminent photography award Prix Pictet in it’s cycle ‘Hope’. The work opened with an inaugural exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. A global exhibition tour continues through 2021. In 2018 he was Emmy Nominated for his Direction of the feature length documentary ‘Elián’ produced by CNN Films, BBC and Jigsaw Productions. His first monograph ‘Joyrider’ was published in October 2021,” the website says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People with information about Ross’ whereabouts have been urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). They can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X@NYPDTips.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!