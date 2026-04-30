Who is Shannon Marie Harris? Georgia woman arrested on Delta flight after refusing to end phone call

A routine Monday Delta flight from Miami to Atlanta turned into a chaotic hour-long delay after a passenger allegedly refused to end a phone call and ended up in handcuffs.

Who is Shannon Marie Harris?

Passenger’s refusal to hang up phone leads to arrest and flight delay.

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Shannon Marie Harris is a 39-year-old woman from Tyrone in Georgia.

Police said she was the passenger involved in the incident on a Delta Air Lines flight that was getting ready to leave Miami for Atlanta on Monday, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Beyond her identity and location, very less information about Harris has been made public.

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So what happened on the flight?

According to the police, cited by Fox5 Atlanta, Harris was on a phone call while the plane was taxiing and flight attendants were giving safety instructions. Crew members asked her multiple times to hang up but she refused to put her phone down.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation then escalated. An arresting officer described Harris as becoming "belligerent," which made the captain to make the decision to turn the plane around and return to the gate, as per Newser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation then escalated. An arresting officer described Harris as becoming "belligerent," which made the captain to make the decision to turn the plane around and return to the gate, as per Newser. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also, video taken on board the plane and shared by WSVN captured the mood of frustrated fellow passengers. One passenger could repeatedly be heard calling out "please be considerate" as the situation unfolded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, video taken on board the plane and shared by WSVN captured the mood of frustrated fellow passengers. One passenger could repeatedly be heard calling out "please be considerate" as the situation unfolded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Once back at the gate, a Delta supervisor asked Harris to leave the aircraft and she declined again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once back at the gate, a Delta supervisor asked Harris to leave the aircraft and she declined again. {{/usCountry}}

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After her refusal to move. Delta made the call to have every single passenger deplane.

Officers said that as passengers started getting off the plane, Harris also tried to leave with them. That’s when she was arrested on trespassing-related charges, according to arrest records cited by Fox5 Atlanta.

Then the flight eventually departed with roughly an hour hour behind from its schedule.

"The safety of our customers and crew comes before all else, and Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior. We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels," the airline said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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