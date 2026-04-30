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Who is Shannon Marie Harris? Georgia woman arrested on Delta flight after refusing to end phone call

A Delta flight was delayed after a passenger refused to end a phone call and was later arrested. 

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:13 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A routine Monday Delta flight from Miami to Atlanta turned into a chaotic hour-long delay after a passenger allegedly refused to end a phone call and ended up in handcuffs.

Who is Shannon Marie Harris?

Passenger’s refusal to hang up phone leads to arrest and flight delay.

Shannon Marie Harris is a 39-year-old woman from Tyrone in Georgia.

Police said she was the passenger involved in the incident on a Delta Air Lines flight that was getting ready to leave Miami for Atlanta on Monday, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Beyond her identity and location, very less information about Harris has been made public.

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So what happened on the flight?

According to the police, cited by Fox5 Atlanta, Harris was on a phone call while the plane was taxiing and flight attendants were giving safety instructions. Crew members asked her multiple times to hang up but she refused to put her phone down.

After her refusal to move. Delta made the call to have every single passenger deplane.

Officers said that as passengers started getting off the plane, Harris also tried to leave with them. That’s when she was arrested on trespassing-related charges, according to arrest records cited by Fox5 Atlanta.

Then the flight eventually departed with roughly an hour hour behind from its schedule.

"The safety of our customers and crew comes before all else, and Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior. We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels," the airline said in a statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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