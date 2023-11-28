Who was Amy Carlson? Exploring the bizarre life of Love Has Won cult leader Mother God

A Colorado woman who claimed she once lived as Jesus made headlines after her mummified remains were found at her home in 2021. Amy Carlson a.k.a Mother God, was the leader of a bizarre cult named Love Has Won, which she founded in 2006. Earlier this month, HBO premiered a documentary based on her life- Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God. The three-part docu-series explores Carlson's eccentric lifestyle and how she started a strange religious movement.

Who was Amy Carlson?

Love Has Won(HBO)

Carlson, who was born in 1975, claimed herself to be God, a 19 billion-year-old being, and a reincarnation of Jesus Christ. Among other shocking claims, she also believed that she could heal cancer with her “power of love.” Carlson was referred to as Mother God by her followers.

The Kansas-born self-proclaimed religious leader and healer had a difficult childhood growing up. After she was claimed to have suffered abuse at the hands of her stepmother following her parents' divorce, she and her sister went on to live with their mother and stepfather. She had three children from different fathers and worked at a McDonald's to make a living.

Carlson's cult- Love Has Won

In 2007, she joined hands with WhiteEagle and the duo then led the group, Galactic Federation of Light together as Mother God and Father God. However, after their split in 2014, She renamed the group as Love Has Won and became its primary leader. According to Wikipedia, the group had somewhere between 12 to 20 full-time members who lived with Carlson till her death.

The cult leader claimed that she had been reincarnated 534 times and once lived as notable people like Joan of Arc, Marilyn Monroe, and Cleopatra. She made odd claims that she would lead 144,000 people into a mystical “5th dimension.” The group did daily livestreams on YouTube to promote their ideas and beliefs.

Love Has Won allegedly offered “etheric surgery” costing $88 per session. The group claimed the surgery could remove “negative energy” from a person's body. In the media, the group has been called a cult on the testimony from ex-members, who made several abuse allegations. Many alums of the group cited physical abuse and sleep deprivation.

After her death due to several factors including alcohol abuse, anorexia, and chronic colloidal silver ingestion, her followers claimed that she had “ascended” to the fifth dimension after assuming all of mankind's pain.

