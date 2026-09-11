Who was Andrew James Wimsatt? Round Rock man mourned after fatal stabbing on Labor Day; Benedict Ogbodiegwu arrested

Andrew James Wimsatt was identified as the 62-year-old victim stabbed to death in Round Rock, Texas on September 7, which was Labor Day. Authorities arrested Benedict Ogbodiegwu over the crime and have charged him with murder.

Andrew James Wimsatt has been identified as the Round Rock man who was stabbed to death on Labor Day. (X/@AustinJustice)

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As per preliminary investigations, Wimsatt and Ogbodiegwu did not know each other and the attack was random. Wimsatt was seated in the Chandler Creek Park when Ogbodiegwu allegedly approached from behind and stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

Several people have mouned Wimsatt's demise.

Andrew Wimsatt mourned by many

Matt Welch, journalist and editor of Reason, wrote “Andrew Wimsatt was a beautiful, gentle, generous man. Absolute, no-contest #1 fan of @wethefifth, and also @KatTimpf & @Gutfeldfox. We are reeling, and remembering him with fondness and gratitude.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another person claiming to know him wrote “IRL Andrew was a well respected civil engineer who worked in highway design and transportation research, a bit of a gentle avuncular Southern gentleman who was at the same time an afficionado of punk rock, pop surrealism art, and Midcentury Modern. He lived in Cambridge Towers, a 1965 landmark MCM condominium building near the Texas Capitol in Austin. He was also a supporter of libertarian causes, particularly free speech on campus, and was a superfriend of @wethefifth and @TheFIREorg. Supernice as they come, never an angry word about anyone, which makes this all the more incomprehensible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person claiming to know him wrote “IRL Andrew was a well respected civil engineer who worked in highway design and transportation research, a bit of a gentle avuncular Southern gentleman who was at the same time an afficionado of punk rock, pop surrealism art, and Midcentury Modern. He lived in Cambridge Towers, a 1965 landmark MCM condominium building near the Texas Capitol in Austin. He was also a supporter of libertarian causes, particularly free speech on campus, and was a superfriend of @wethefifth and @TheFIREorg. Supernice as they come, never an angry word about anyone, which makes this all the more incomprehensible.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kat Timpf, an American libertarian columnist also commented “I’m too shocked, disgusted and angry to really even be commenting at this point, but I will anyway. Andrew was a fan who became a friend. Cam and I just had lunch with him in Forth Worth in June, when he drove from Austin to see my return to the stage after my father’s sudden death in May. Andrew was a rare person: Genuinely kind just for the sake of it; it quite clearly never occurred to him to expect anything in return. I am haunted and horrified thinking of his final moments, and beyond furious that this was the end the world gave him, the same world that he’d always gone out of his way to make a better place. We all love you Andrew, and we always will. Your kindness made you a legend.”

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Fox News' Greg Gutfeld wrote “This person was murdered this week in Austin Texas. He was one of the sweetest most helpful persons I’ve ever met. Supremely gentle. Willing to do just about anything for another person. And he was stabbed to death on a street at 11 am in the morning. For no reason other than a maniac was free to roam the streets. Rest in peace Andrew. We won’t forget you.”

Here's all you need to know about Andrew Wimsatt.

Who was Andrew Wimsatt?

Wimsatt was a music afficionado as per his social media profiles. His X bio notes “Addicted to Dead Now, Torche, Tilts, Dreamend, Power Trip, BMSR, Slowdive, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Mr.Bungle, Black Angels, Melvins,” mentioning numerous indie rock and metal bands.

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His X account also notes he's a fan of The Fifth Column podcast. Wimsatt also appeared to be a football fan. On September 6, he had shared David Burge's post which appropriates WB Yeats' poem The Second Coming, in context of the 4th quarter of a football game. “The Second Punting,” Wimsatt had quipped.

NYT bestseller Gigi Levangie commented on this post, saying “Andrew, you were so kind to me, though we never met in person. You deserved so much better. RIP.”

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Wimsatt was into making music too, as per his Instagram account, where he posted “My album of instrumental music composed between 1992 and the present is now available at ajwimsatt.bandcamp.com and at the link in my bio.”

Wimsatt appeared to be into photographing nature as his Instagram photos showed. People flocked to his most recent picture to express condolences. “Rest in peace my man:/ praying for you and your loved ones,” one wrote, while another added “I just found out about the tragic death of this man. So sorry for all of his family and friends left behind. Evil is among us.”

Wimsatt's father James Wimsatt was a Professor Emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin who passed away in October 2023. At the time, Wimsatt had noted that his father left behind a wife, two sons, and a daughter - indicating Andrew Wimsatt had a brother and sister.

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An obituary for James Wimsatt had noted that he had been married to Rebecca Beal, PhD, for 32 years. Their children were Alison Ross, Andrew James Wimsatt; and David Joseph Wimsatt. Gutfeld of Fox News noted that Wimsatt had returned from visiting his mother in a nearby rest home when he was killed.