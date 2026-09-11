Who is Benedict Ogbodiegwu? Round Rock man accused of Andrew Wimsatt's murder had prior charges - 5 things to know

Benedict Chinedu Ogbodiegwu has been arrested for the murder of Andrew James Wimsatt in Round Rock, Texas. Benedict Chinedu Ogbodiegwu has been arrested for the murder of Andrew James Wimsatt. (Williamson County Records)

On September 7, around 11am, the Williamson County sheriff's deputies headed to the 2400 block of Chandler Creek Boulevard, near Double File Trail Elementary School, amid reports of an injured person. They determined the person was dead at the scene and it was ruled a homicide. Wimsatt was stabbed to death on Labor Day, reports indicated.

Authorities have noted that Ogbodiegwu did not know the 62-year-old victim and that the attack appeared to be random as per preliminary investigations. Fox7 Austin, meanwhile, shared chilling details of the murder.

How was Andrew James Wimsatt killed? Chilling details Wimsatt was seen in a button-down shirt and dark shorts seated on a park bench, that fateful morning, as per video accessed by the publication. This was around 10:55am.

Some time later, a black man with a knife was seen coming up behind Wimsatt. The man then began to stab Wimsatt in the neck, while wrapping his other arm around him. Wimsatt was seen on video trying to push the other man off, but was unable to do so.

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He was stabbed several more times, then left on the ground. The suspect wiped the blade on his shirt and ran from the scene towards the pool area in the park. It was noted that the suspect was wearing a black shirt with red writing, grey sweatpants and dark shoes. He had medium-length braids with light-colored tips and a dark goatee.

Cops then zeroed in on Ogbodiegwu as the suspect and when they executed a search warrant at his place, they found the discarded clothes and a 5.5 inch knife with a wooden handle. Ogbodiegwu is now in the Williamson County Jail. Here is all you need to know about Benedict Chinedu Ogbodiegwu.