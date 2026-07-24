Who was Angel Rampersad? US Army sergeant from Queens killed in Iranian attack on Jordan base

US Army Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad, a 28-year-old soldier from Ozone Park, Queens, has been identified as one of three American service members killed in an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17.

This undated handout photo from the US Army obtained on July 22, 2026, shows Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York. According to the US Department of Defense, Rampersad is believed to have been killed in action on July 17, 2026, during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. (Photo by Handout / US ARMY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US ARMY / HANDOUT " - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)

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Rampersad was initially listed as missing after the attack before military officials updated her status to believed deceased. The Pentagon later confirmed her death, saying she was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led mission against ISIS, when the base came under attack.

Rampersad was among the latest US casualties in the escalating war with Iran. According to military officials, 18 US service members have been killed since the war began.

Read more: US hits Iran's Bushehr, Tabriz; Trump says strikes 'not finished', brent crude at a high: 10 updates

Who was Angel Rampersad?

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{{^usCountry}} Rampersad was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States with her mother and sister when she was 2 years old, according to family members. She grew up in Ozone Park, Queens {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rampersad was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States with her mother and sister when she was 2 years old, according to family members. She grew up in Ozone Park, Queens {{/usCountry}}

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She attended P.S. 108, graduated from Forest Hills High School, and later earned a degree in criminal justice from John Jay College. Although she had wanted to join the military as a teenager, her family said she chose to complete college before enlisting.

Rampersad enlisted in the US Army in March 2019, when she was 21 years old.

According to CBS News, she was a 25U Signal Operations Support Specialist assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, based in Ansbach, Germany.

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She came from a military family and earned several military decorations during her service. Her awards included the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to Army officials.

Also read: Trump threatens ‘massive new attack’ on Iran, then U.S. State Dept says this…: War to enter new phase?

Family pays tribute

Rampersad's family described her as someone who always stood up for others. "Our beloved Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad was a gentle giant," the family said in a statement. “She stood up for those who couldn't fight for themselves. She loved her family fiercely and will live on in the hearts of everyone she touched.”

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Speaking outside the family's home, her mother, Carol Acevedo, said she was proud of her daughter's service.

"My daughter was a good soldier. She fought for this country, and she died for this country. I am a mother who is highly proud of her," she said.

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Her aunt, Judy Rackal, remembered Rampersad's calm personality, saying she remained a steady presence during difficult times throughout her family's life.

The neighbourhood of Ozone Park has rallied around the family. Residents lined streets with American flags, left porch lights on until Rampersad's remains returned home and placed flowers and handwritten tributes outside her residence.