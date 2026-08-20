Who was Henry Parra? 5 things on Miami man killed in Kenya helicopter crash that took life of Roger Duarte

Henry Parra was identified as another Miami man, apart from Roger Duarte, who became a victim of the deadly helicopter crash in Kenya. The helicopter was traveling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County and had seven people on board, including five Americans.

Henry Parra was among the victims of the Kenya helicopter crash. (LinkedIn/Henry Parra)

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The helicopter crashed in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe. As per reports, it was owned by Lady Lori Helicopters and guests from travel company &Beyond were on board.

The victims of the crash include José Alberto Suárez, the Telemundo president, Roger Duarte, the Miami food entrepreneur, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Holliham Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot. Sensi-Contugi was the director of the Ecuadorian National Intelligence Center.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding Henry Parra's death in the Kenya helicopter crash? Henry Parra was among seven people killed in a helicopter crash near Mount Ololokwe in Kenya. The helicopter was traveling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area when it crashed, and no survivors were reported. What role did Henry Parra have in the aviation industry? Henry Parra was an aviation software executive who also served in the US Navy. He co-founded a company called Trax USA based in Coral Gables, Florida. How did Henry Parra's background contribute to his career in aviation? Henry Parra's background as an Aviation Support Tech in the US Navy provided him with essential skills and experiences that likely aided his career in the aviation software industry.

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{{^usCountry}} Hlavaty reportedly was the co-founder of Mrkt Group, a real estate development and branded design company, NBC Miami reported. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Henry Parra. Who was Henry Parra? 5 things to know Henry Parra was reportedly an aviation software executive from Miami. As per the NBC Miami report, he served in the US Navy. Local reports from WSVN and Local10 noted that Parra was married to Hlavaty. They reportedly lived in Coral Gables. They noted that Hlavaty, 42, was also vice president of development for Benihana and a board member of the Coral Gables Art Museum. The Local10 report also noted that Parra co-founded Trax USA, based in Coral Gables. As per Parra's LinkedIn profile, he studied at Miami Dade College. Then, he served as Aviation Support Tech in the US Navy from 1988 to 1992. Parra then co-founded Trax, and he's also the President of Bimini Bay Homeowners Association Ltd. His profile notes he has been on a career break since January 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hlavaty reportedly was the co-founder of Mrkt Group, a real estate development and branded design company, NBC Miami reported. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Henry Parra. Who was Henry Parra? 5 things to know Henry Parra was reportedly an aviation software executive from Miami. As per the NBC Miami report, he served in the US Navy. Local reports from WSVN and Local10 noted that Parra was married to Hlavaty. They reportedly lived in Coral Gables. They noted that Hlavaty, 42, was also vice president of development for Benihana and a board member of the Coral Gables Art Museum. The Local10 report also noted that Parra co-founded Trax USA, based in Coral Gables. As per Parra's LinkedIn profile, he studied at Miami Dade College. Then, he served as Aviation Support Tech in the US Navy from 1988 to 1992. Parra then co-founded Trax, and he's also the President of Bimini Bay Homeowners Association Ltd. His profile notes he has been on a career break since January 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Parra reportedly speaks both English and Spanish fluently, as per his LinkedIn.

Duarte's family releases statement

Duarte's family released a statement after the crash, saying “The Duarte and Valls families are devastated and heartbroken by the tragic helicopter accident in Kenya that claimed the lives of our beloved Roger Edward Duarte, our dear friends Jose Suarez, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Holliham Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot. The magnitude of this tragedy is impossible to comprehend, and there are no words to express the depth of our pain. We ask that you keep them all and everyone who loved them in your prayers. We respectfully request privacy as our families grieve this unimaginable loss.”