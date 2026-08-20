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Who was Henry Parra? 5 things on Miami man killed in Kenya helicopter crash that took life of Roger Duarte

Henry Parra is another Miami man apart from Roger Duarte who became a victim of the deadly helicopter crash in Kenya.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 08:29:34 IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Henry Parra was identified as another Miami man, apart from Roger Duarte, who became a victim of the deadly helicopter crash in Kenya. The helicopter was traveling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County and had seven people on board, including five Americans.

Henry Parra was among the victims of the Kenya helicopter crash. (LinkedIn/Henry Parra)
Henry Parra was among the victims of the Kenya helicopter crash. (LinkedIn/Henry Parra)

The helicopter crashed in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe. As per reports, it was owned by Lady Lori Helicopters and guests from travel company &Beyond were on board.

The victims of the crash include José Alberto Suárez, the Telemundo president, Roger Duarte, the Miami food entrepreneur, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Holliham Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot. Sensi-Contugi was the director of the Ecuadorian National Intelligence Center.

Deep Dive

What were the circumstances surrounding Henry Parra's death in the Kenya helicopter crash?

Henry Parra was among seven people killed in a helicopter crash near Mount Ololokwe in Kenya. The helicopter was traveling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area when it crashed, and no survivors were reported.

What role did Henry Parra have in the aviation industry?

Henry Parra was an aviation software executive who also served in the US Navy. He co-founded a company called Trax USA based in Coral Gables, Florida.

How did Henry Parra's background contribute to his career in aviation?

Henry Parra's background as an Aviation Support Tech in the US Navy provided him with essential skills and experiences that likely aided his career in the aviation software industry.
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Also Read | Carlisle Airport crash: Videos emerge after Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and small plane collide; watch

Parra reportedly speaks both English and Spanish fluently, as per his LinkedIn.

Duarte's family releases statement

Duarte's family released a statement after the crash, saying “The Duarte and Valls families are devastated and heartbroken by the tragic helicopter accident in Kenya that claimed the lives of our beloved Roger Edward Duarte, our dear friends Jose Suarez, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Holliham Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot. The magnitude of this tragedy is impossible to comprehend, and there are no words to express the depth of our pain. We ask that you keep them all and everyone who loved them in your prayers. We respectfully request privacy as our families grieve this unimaginable loss.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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