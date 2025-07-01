Who was Karen Diamond? Colorado woman dies from injuries suffered in Boulder terror attack

A Colorado woman has died from injuries sustained in a brutal antisemitic attack in Boulder, prompting prosecutors to upgrade charges against the suspect to state-level first-degree murder. The incident, now being investigated as a hate crime, has deeply shaken Boulder’s Jewish community and comes amid a troubling rise in antisemitic violence across the country. Karen Diamond, 82, succumbed to injuries from a hate-fueled attack in Boulder. (Photo by Eli Imadali / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Wess Roley: Alleged old photo of Idaho shooting suspect posing with rifle surfaces

About Karen Diamon: The Colorado woman died in Boulder terror attack

The 82-year-old who died on June 25 was identified as Karen Diamond. he was privately laid to rest with only close family in attendance, according to authorities and members of her synagogue, Boulder's Congregation Bonai Shalom. Officials said the victim, identified as Diamond, was part of a group peacefully protesting to raise awareness for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, as reported by USA Today.

Rabbi Marc Soloway announced Diamond's death in a statement made public on June 30. She said, "There are no words to express the pain of this horrific loss of our beloved member and friend. We will need to support each other as we process this loss." In a separate statement, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty described the Diamond's death as "horrific."

He added, "Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack."

Also Read: Coeur d’Alene shooting: A day of horror in Idaho as firefighters ambushed and killed | Photos

What do we know about the suspect?

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is a father of five children who is an Uber driver by profession. Jailed Soliman was already facing federal hate crime charges, and now faces additional legal consequences. On June 30, prosecutors announced new state-level charges against him, including first-degree murder and 66 additional counts tied to the attack.

The federal officials revealed that he was staying in the United States long after his visa had expired. Police said Soliman, who is Muslim, admitted to targeting the "Run for Their Lives" walk on Boulder's Pearl Street pedestrian mall due to his anger over participants’ perceived support for Israel’s war in Gaza. The weekly walk, attended by many Jewish community members, aimed to raise awareness for hostages taken by Hamas in the October 2023 attack on Israel.

During the assault, Soliman reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” before unleashing violence. He now faces state charges tied to 29 victims, including 13 who suffered physical injuries, as well as animal cruelty charges related to a dog that was harmed in the attack. Federal prosecutors have not yet confirmed whether additional federal charges will be filed.