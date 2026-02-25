Who was Katherine Elizabeth Short? Actor Martin Short's daughter dies by suicide at 42

Katherine Elizabeth Short, the daughter of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actor Martin Short, has committed suicide. TMZ reported citing LAPD officials that Katherine Elizabeth reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. She was 42. Martin Short at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A representative of Martin Short also confirmed Katherine's passing in a statement to the media. "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the statement read.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The circumstances around Elizabeth Short's suicide are unclear. TMZ reported, citing LAPD sources, that officials with the department, as well as the fire department officials, responded to an incident at the Hollywood Hills home around 6:45pm CT on Monday, February 23. The first responders found her deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Katherine Elizabeth was the daughter of Martin Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman. She lived a private life and rarely made public appearances despite her father's status as one of Hollywood's most celebrated comedians and actors.

In this article, we'll take a look at what is known about her.

Who Was Katherine Short? Katherine Elizabeth Short was a social worker who worked with a San Francisco, California-based NGO, Bring Change 2 Mind. Founded by actor Glenn Close, the NGO advocated for awareness around mental health.

TMZ reports that Katherine Short had a bachelor's degree from New York University. She later did a Masters in Social Work from the University of Southern California (USC).

Also read: Eric Dane death reason: What is ALS that killed 53 year old Grey's Anatomy actor? Know cause, warning signs, symptoms

Martin Short's Adopted Children Martin Short and Nancy Dolman adopted three children: Katherine Elizabeth Short, Oliver Patrick Short, and Henry Hayter Short. Martin and Nancy's marriage lasted more than three decades until Dolman’s death from ovarian cancer in 2010.

Katherine Elizabeth Short was born in 1983, Oliver Patrick Short was born in 1986 and their youngest, Henry Hayter Short, was born in 1989.

Despite Short’s fame, he has consistently kept his children out of the public spotlight. In fact, the last time Katherine Elizabeth Short was spotted in public was in in January 2020 outside Craig's restaurant in Hollywood Hills.