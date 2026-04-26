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Who was Liz Conmy? Minneapolis plane crash kills North Dakota state legislator

A small plane crash at Crystal Airport near Minneapolis resulted in the deaths of North Dakota state Rep. Liz Conmy and the pilot. 

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 06:39 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A small aircraft met with an accident shortly after its departure from Crystal Airport, located north of Minneapolis, on Saturday, resulting in the fatalities of a North Dakota state legislator and the pilot, as reported by authorities.

State Rep. Liz Conmy tragically died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff from Crystal Airport

North Dakota state Representative Liz Conmy, hailing from Fargo, lost her life in the incident, as stated by her colleague, state Senator Tim Mathern, in an interview with the Star Tribune.

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North Dakota Democratic–Nonpartisan League Party issues statement

The North Dakota Democratic–Nonpartisan League Party, which is associated with the national Democratic Party, confirmed Conmy's passing through a social media announcement, referring to her as a staunch advocate for public education, environmental issues, and transparency.

Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong paid trinuted on Saturday to Conmy’s family, friends and fellow legislators.

“Liz served her state and community with care and compassion, from her service in the Legislature and on the state’s Human Trafficking Commission to her work on education, habitat and immigration,” Armstrong said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, stated that he is “completely devastated” by her demise.

“She lived life to its fullest, never shying from adventure or speaking her mind — often in refreshingly direct terms,” Ista stated in a statement. “As a lawmaker, she championed public education, the environment and transparency.”

With AP inputs

 
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HT News Desk

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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