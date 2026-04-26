A small aircraft met with an accident shortly after its departure from Crystal Airport, located north of Minneapolis, on Saturday, resulting in the fatalities of a North Dakota state legislator and the pilot, as reported by authorities.

State Rep. Liz Conmy tragically died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff from Crystal Airport

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North Dakota state Representative Liz Conmy, hailing from Fargo, lost her life in the incident, as stated by her colleague, state Senator Tim Mathern, in an interview with the Star Tribune.

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North Dakota Democratic–Nonpartisan League Party issues statement

The North Dakota Democratic–Nonpartisan League Party, which is associated with the national Democratic Party, confirmed Conmy's passing through a social media announcement, referring to her as a staunch advocate for public education, environmental issues, and transparency.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are completely heartbroken and gutted by the loss of Representative Liz Conmy. Her death is a profound loss for our state," the party said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are completely heartbroken and gutted by the loss of Representative Liz Conmy. Her death is a profound loss for our state," the party said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officers responded to a report of a small airplane crash at 11:51 a.m. and discovered an aircraft that had crashed and ignited in a park located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, shortly after its departure, as stated by Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Matt Rabe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers responded to a report of a small airplane crash at 11:51 a.m. and discovered an aircraft that had crashed and ignited in a park located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, shortly after its departure, as stated by Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Matt Rabe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rabe stated that the plane went down shortly after takeoff. He refrained from disclosing the number of individuals on board. However, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement that two people were present on the aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rabe stated that the plane went down shortly after takeoff. He refrained from disclosing the number of individuals on board. However, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement that two people were present on the aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it is conducting an investigation into the crash involving a Beech F33A airplane and anticipates that investigators will arrive at the site shortly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it is conducting an investigation into the crash involving a Beech F33A airplane and anticipates that investigators will arrive at the site shortly. {{/usCountry}}

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Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong paid trinuted on Saturday to Conmy’s family, friends and fellow legislators.

“Liz served her state and community with care and compassion, from her service in the Legislature and on the state’s Human Trafficking Commission to her work on education, habitat and immigration,” Armstrong said in a statement.

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House Minority Leader Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, stated that he is “completely devastated” by her demise.

“She lived life to its fullest, never shying from adventure or speaking her mind — often in refreshingly direct terms,” Ista stated in a statement. “As a lawmaker, she championed public education, the environment and transparency.”

With AP inputs

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