Who was Ted Turner? 5 things to know about CNN founder who dies at 87

Ted Turner, the businessman who founded CNN and helped pioneer the concept of 24-hour television news, has died at the age of 87, according to a statement from Turner Enterprises. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, marking the end of a decades-long career. Ted Turner, Chairman of Turner Enterprises and the UN Foundation, listens to a question during a news conference on April 1, 2008 at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)

Often described as outspoken and unconventional, Turner built a wide-ranging business portfolio that extended beyond news into entertainment and sports. His ventures included early cable “superstations,” film libraries, and professional teams.

Over time, Turner also became known for his philanthropic work and environmental initiatives. Here are five things to know about him:

1. Early life Born in Cincinnati in 1938, Turner spent part of his childhood in boarding school and later moved with his family to the American South. He described a demanding home environment and a strained relationship with his father, who was known for strict discipline.

His sister died after a long illness, and in 1963, his father died by suicide, leaving Turner, then 24, to take over the family’s billboard business.

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2. Built a broadcasting business Turner expanded beyond outdoor advertising into media by acquiring a failing Atlanta television station in 1970. He revived it with syndicated shows, films and sports programming, gradually increasing its reach and profitability.

By the mid-1970s, he had turned the station into a nationwide cable “superstation” using satellite distribution. He also acquired teams such as the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks.

3. Launched CNN and pushed 24-hour news into the mainstream In 1980, Turner introduced CNN, the first channel dedicated to round-the-clock news coverage. The idea was initially met with skepticism, as traditional broadcasts were limited to scheduled bulletins.

The network’s model gained traction during major global events, including the Gulf War, when viewers relied on continuous live coverage. CNN’s growth later expanded internationally, helping establish the 24-hour news cycle as a standard format.

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4. High-profile relationships and corporate setbacks Turner’s personal life drew public attention, including his marriage to actor Jane Fonda in 1991. The couple separated after a decade but remained in contact in later years.

Professionally, Turner sold his media holdings to Time Warner in 1996. The subsequent merger with AOL during the early 2000s resulted in significant losses, and Turner eventually stepped away from an active leadership role.

5. Philanthropy and environmental initiatives Following his exit from day-to-day business, Turner focused on large-scale philanthropy. In 1997, he pledged $1 billion to the United Nations, one of the largest individual donations at the time.

He also invested in conservation, becoming a major landowner and working on wildlife restoration, including efforts to increase bison populations across his properties.

In 2018, Turner revealed he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder. Despite health challenges, he remained engaged in charitable work and public life in his later years. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to the family statement.