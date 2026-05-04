Downtown Cincinnati fire today: Several overpasses, roadways closed after crash involving semi-truck near Heritage Bank

WCPO reports that the fire started after a semi-truck crashed under the I-71 overpass near Heritage Bank Center. The incident happened around 6:50pm local time.

A fire broke out at a after a semi-truck crash on the I-71 in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday evening.

Cincinnati Fire Department has shut down multiple lanes and roads as the fire response was underway. The black smoke from the fire was seen across the city of Cincinnati.

Among the roads shut are I-71 at the Brent Spence Bridge, southbound I-71 is at Fort Washington Way and eastbound Columbia Parkway. The exact location of the police response was around Fort Washington Way and East Second Street.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that due to the lanes closed, they are diverting traffic on the I-75 North.

As of now, the condition of the driver is not known though minor injuries are being reported. Authorities are examining if there has been any damage to the underpass due to the fire.

As of now, a cause of the crash that led to the fire has not been revealed.

This story is being updated.