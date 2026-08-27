Who will inherit Tim Curry’s astonishing $8 million net worth? What we know as actor dies at 80

Tim Curry’s death has raised a question beyond his long career- who will inherit his estimated $8 million fortune? The Rocky Horror Picture Show star died at 80 at his Los Angeles home on August 25, 2026. Curry never married and had no children, so his family could become important if he left no will. However, no record has yet shown who he named as beneficiaries. California inheritance rules would apply if he died without a valid will, but the final answer depends on his estate documents and any probate case filed after his death.

Tim Curry’s $8 million net worth and estate

Tim Curry left behind an estimated $8 million fortune, but the big question remains; who will inherit it? Here’s what we know.. REUTERS/Chip East/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Celebrity Net Worth lists Curry’s net worth at $8 million. That estimate reflects money earned across stage, movies, television, music and voice acting. His best-known work included Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Pennywise in It and Wadsworth in Clue. He also appeared in Annie, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Muppet Treasure Island.

His estate may also include property and future income linked to his work. Curry owned Los Angeles homes and earned from acting and voice roles across several decades. Still, a net worth estimate is not the same as the amount passed to heirs after debts, expenses and taxes.

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Deep Dive Who are the potential heirs of Tim Curry's estate? Tim Curry is survived by his nieces and a nephew, but no will has been publicly confirmed, making it unclear who will inherit his estate. What California laws apply to Tim Curry's estate if he died without a will? If Tim Curry died without a will, California intestate succession laws would determine that his estate could pass to his next of kin, which may include his nieces and nephew. What has Tim Curry said about his lack of marriage and children? In his 2025 memoir, Tim Curry mentioned that he chose to keep his romantic life private and expressed that details about his personal relationships were not material for public consumption.

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Nobody has been publicly confirmed as Curry’s beneficiary. Reuters reported that complete information about his surviving family was not immediately available. Tim Curry is survived by nieces Kate Lewis, Julia and Patrick Bullman, great-nieces Josephine and Georgina, and nephew Mark Lewis.

Tim Curry’s only sister, Judith “Judy” Curry, died in 2001. Judy died from a brain tumor at 60. Curry’s parents, Patricia and James Curry, also died before him. Since Curry had no spouse or children, his sister’s descendants could become relevant if California’s intestate rules apply.

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Also Read: Why was Tim Curry never married? ‘Rocky Horror’ star answered it in 2025 memoir; ‘affairs of the heart…’

What happens if Tim Curry left no will?

California law sets out who inherits when someone dies without a will. Under Probate Code Section 6402, if there is no surviving spouse, child, parent or closer qualifying relative, the estate can pass to next of kin. Rules can also allow descendants of a deceased relative to take that relative’s share.

That does not mean Curry’s nieces and nephew automatically receive his $8 million. A valid will or trust could name different people, friends or charities. Some assets may also pass outside probate through beneficiary designations. Until a will, trust or probate filing becomes public, any claim about the exact heir would be speculation.

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