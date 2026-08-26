Tim Curry cause of death: What happened to the ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ actor? Details

Tim Curry, the English actor who for decades acted in American movies and theater, has passed away at the age of 80. Curry, who most prominently acted in the film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," died at his home in Los Angeles. Actor Tim Curry has passed away. (Tim Curry/ Instagram)

The circumstances of Curry's death remain unclear. TMZ, which first reported the death, cited sources to confirm that law enforcement was called to the actor's Los Angeles home. A cause of death was not announced, but the report adds that no foul play is suspected in the death of actor Tim Curry.

Curry has been suffering from a series of health issues ever since he suffered from a stroke in 2012. But it was not immediately clear if his illnesses were behind his passing.

What Happened To Tim Curry? According to the TMZ report, the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at his house at 11:23pm PDT on Tuesday. As of now, no statement has been released from the family of Tim Curry. The report added that law enforcement sources said that there is no foul play involved.

Who Was Tim Curry? Born in 1946 (April 19) in Cheshire, Tim Curry studied at the University of Birmingham before entering theater.

His breakthrough came with the original London production of "The Rocky Horror Show" in 1973, in which he created the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. He reprised the role in the 1975 film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," The film was one of Curry's most distinctive performances in cult-film history.

He played the sinister clown Pennywise in the 1990 television miniseries "It." Subsequently, he appeared in films like "Clue", "Legend", "The Hunt for Red October", "Home Alone 2", "Muppet Treasure Island" and "The Three Musketeers".

Parallelly, he had an equally prolific on television and as a voice actor. On stage, he returned repeatedly to Broadway and London's West End and received a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Amadeus.

His career was cut abruptly short after he suffered a stroke in July 2012. He nevertheless continued working, particularly as a voice actor.

This story is being updated.