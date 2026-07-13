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Why are justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan testifying before Congress? Key details here

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan will appear before Congress. Read to know why

Updated on: Jul 13, 2026 08:54 PM IST
By Durva More
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US Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan will testify before Congress on Tuesday. They will appear before House and Senate Appropriations subcommittees. This is a very rare event. Sitting Supreme Court justices do not often testify before Congress. The last time a justice appeared before Congress was in 2019.

Here's why Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan are testifying before Congress. Seated (L-R): Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. Standing (L-R): Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo) (REUTERS)
Here's why Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan are testifying before Congress. Seated (L-R): Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. Standing (L-R): Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The main reason for their appearance is the Supreme Court's budget request for the 2027 financial year. The Supreme Court is asking Congress to approve more money for its operations. The court has requested a $20.6 million increase in its budget for fiscal year 2027. Most of that extra money is meant for security. More than $16 million of the requested increase would go towards protecting Supreme Court justices at work and at their homes, according to the Washington Post.

Why Supreme Court wants more security money

The judiciary says stronger security is needed because threats against judges have increased. There has been a rise in political violence and direct threats against Supreme Court members. The federal judiciary is making a rare personal appeal to Congress for extra security funding.

Also read: Who could replace Lindsey Graham? How South Carolina will choose the next US senator

Threats against US Supreme Court justices

The judiciary says attacks and threats against judges have sharply increased. Incidents classified as being of "significant concern" rose 57% in 2025, according to the US Marshals Service. The judiciary is also seeking higher security funding to protect judges, justices and their families.

Amy Coney Barrett under spotlight

Barrett may also face questions about recent rulings where she voted against Trump's position. She joined the majority in decisions that blocked Trump's attempts to end birthright citizenship through an executive order and to enforce sweeping global tariffs. These decisions have upset some conservatives. Even though Barrett usually votes with the court's conservative wing, she has faced criticism from some Trump supporters over these rulings.

What Congress may ask the justices

Congress may also ask about ethics and court transparency. Lawmakers are expected to raise questions about ethics rules, prediction markets, internal leak prevention and past controversies involving luxury travel by some justices.

Justice Elena Kagan is also expected to focus on the need for stronger security funding. However, she too may face questions on broader issues involving the court. Some legal experts support the extra security funding. Gabe Roth said the judiciary needs enough staff and protection because of growing threats, according to CNN.

At the same time, Roth said Congress should carefully review the request. He said lawmakers should examine the large increase instead of approving it without scrutiny. Justice Clarence Thomas has also spoken publicly about growing security concerns. He said it has become much harder for him to take part in activities outside the courthouse because the security risks have increased over the years.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More

Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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