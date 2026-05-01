Why ChudtheBuilder was banned from Kick? Row over viral harassment video explained

Streaming platform Kick has banned controversial streamer ChudTheBuilder indefinitely. The streamer, whose real name is Dalton Levi Eatherly, announced on April 28 in an X post that he has now been indefinitely banned by Kick.

ChudTheBuilder has been permanently removed from Kick after a public harassment video went viral and old clips using racial slurs resurfaced online.(X)

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The update from the streamer came after a temporary three-day ban saw it quickly escalate. The ban came into effect after an outrage over a resurfaced video footage of ChudTheBuilder engaging in questionable behavior on live streams.

Reason Behind The First Ban Explained

According to the X post by ChudTheBuilder, Kick has banned him for public harassment. He also indicated that the platform sent him the video that resulted in the ban.

In the clip, some people appeared to be agitated that the streamer was videotaping them in public. They requested to not record their video, but Dalton refused.

The clip quickly went viral. Many people claimed it was a form of bullying.

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{{^usCountry}} Kick's Action On The Incident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kick's Action On The Incident {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kick initially imposed a three-day ban while they investigated the incident. Inkl reported the ChudTheBuilder also lost his verification badge during the three-day ban. They also disabled monetization so he cannot earn money from his already existing videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kick initially imposed a three-day ban while they investigated the incident. Inkl reported the ChudTheBuilder also lost his verification badge during the three-day ban. They also disabled monetization so he cannot earn money from his already existing videos. {{/usCountry}}

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ChudTheBuilder said he filed a plea with has Kick to lift the temporary ban, but the appeal was denied.

Also Read: xQc net worth: Inside streamer's massive fortune built through Kick contract, sponsorship deals and more

The Indefinite Ban

On April 28, ChudTheBuilder announced on X that Kick informed him that the duration of the ban has been extended indefinitely.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, the old videos of the streamer put pressure on the platform to take strict actions. Viewers and online communities demanded that Kick take permanent action rather than allow the streamer to return after a short cooling-off period.

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ChudTheBuilder Reveals Kick's Alternative

ChudTheBuilder found an alternative for Kick after the ban. He announced that he has decided to shift on another platform called Pump.fun

According to a report by The Verge, these incidents indicate "streaming platforms" such as Kick are taking more stringent content moderation measures. Social media and game streaming platforms are increasingly expected by their communities and social justice activists to respond more quickly to content creators whose in-stream behavior is deemed harassing or hateful.

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ChudTheBuilder has not made any official statement apart from acknowledging the ban on his social media accounts.

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