Why did Eric Swalwell's campaign bust? Sexual assault allegations trigger exit

Eric Swalwell’s campaign has rapidly unravelled after multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations surfaced on Friday, triggering resignations, loss of key endorsements, and growing calls for him to withdraw from the race.

Eric Swalwell's campaign falls apart following sexual assault allegations. Resignations and endorsement loss have followed, as calls for his withdrawal increase. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo(REUTERS)

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According to multiple reports, the controversy escalated after a former staffer accused Swalwell of sexual assault, with four women alleging misconduct.

Swalwell has since denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated and false.

Read more: Eric Swalwell election odds take massive blow amid sexual assault allegations

Allegations spark immediate fallout

The crisis began after a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, later followed by a CNN News investigation, detailed allegations from four women, including claims of assault and inappropriate conduct.

One former employee alleged that Swalwell assaulted her on two occasions while she was intoxicated, while other women described unsolicited messages and interactions.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Chronicle, Swalwell, who was 38 at the time, sent the woman, who was 21 then, explicit Snapchat messages that included pictures of his genitalia and "a video of himself sitting on an airplane, rubbing his penis through his pants." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Chronicle, Swalwell, who was 38 at the time, sent the woman, who was 21 then, explicit Snapchat messages that included pictures of his genitalia and "a video of himself sitting on an airplane, rubbing his penis through his pants." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations, though unproven, quickly gained attention, intensifying scrutiny on the Democratic lawmaker and his gubernatorial ambitions. Mass resignations and endorsements pulled {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations, though unproven, quickly gained attention, intensifying scrutiny on the Democratic lawmaker and his gubernatorial ambitions. Mass resignations and endorsements pulled {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The most immediate impact was internal: multiple campaign staffers resigned in the wake of the reports, highlighting a collapse in organisational stability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most immediate impact was internal: multiple campaign staffers resigned in the wake of the reports, highlighting a collapse in organisational stability. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Swalwell's failing campaign has seen at least four staffers "abruptly" depart after the reports were published. Courtni Pugh, a senior advisor in charge of Swalwell's organised labour strategy, and many other employees are among them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swalwell's failing campaign has seen at least four staffers "abruptly" depart after the reports were published. Courtni Pugh, a senior advisor in charge of Swalwell's organised labour strategy, and many other employees are among them. {{/usCountry}}

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Prominent Democrats like Ruben Gallego and Adam Schiff also withdrew their endorsements, and some demanded that Swalwell withdraw from the California governor's race entirely.

Campaign chair Jimmy Gomez and other advisers also stepped down, and key political allies distanced themselves as pressure mounted.

Read more: Eric Swalwell net worth: California Democrat’s finances revealed

Eric Swalwell denies the allegations

Swalwell has strongly denied all accusations, describing them as “lies” intended to damage his political career.

He said, “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action.”

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His legal team has reportedly issued cease-and-desist notices to some accusers and signalled potential defamation action. The New York Post reported that Elias Dabaie, Swalwell's attorney, informed individuals that he could file a defamation lawsuit in response to allegations of "nonconsensual sexual encounters."

Dabaie said, “We believe those allegations are baseless and continue to seek the truth. We also want to understand why these allegations would suddenly arise on the eve of an election against the frontrunner in what appears to be a coordinated effort to undermine his candidacy.”

Despite the denials, the allegations have continued to dominate headlines, contributing to sustained political fallout.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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