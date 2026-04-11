What is Eric Swalwell’s net worth? California Democrat’s finances revealed

Amid ongoing scrutiny over his political future, questions have also surfaced about Rep. Eric Swalwell’s personal finances. Recent disclosures and independent estimates suggest that the California Democrat’s net worth is relatively modest compared to many of his peers in Congress. The focus on Swalwell’s finances comes at a time when his gubernatorial campaign is facing a major crisis. (Getty Images)

According to a February 2026 analysis by Quiver Quantitative, Swalwell’s net worth is estimated at approximately $415,500, placing him 408th among members of Congress.

The report further noted that he has virtually no publicly traded investments that can be tracked.

Other estimates offer a similar picture. Data compiled by Cine Net Worth puts his net worth at around $500,000 as of 2025, factoring in his congressional earnings and other income streams.

Also Read: Eric Swalwell sexual assault row: California Dem faces stern action amid Snapchat allegations

Swalwell’s primary income comes from his role in Congress, where members receive a standard annual salary. Like many lawmakers, he may also earn from book deals, speaking engagements, and media appearances.

Exact figures vary Financial disclosures require politicians to report assets and liabilities in broad ranges rather than exact figures, making exact calculations difficult.

Additionally, factors such as mortgages, pensions, and fluctuating asset values can significantly impact overall estimates, leading to variations across different reports.

Despite years in public office, Swalwell’s estimated wealth places him below many of his congressional peers.

Also Read: Who is Eric Swalwell’s wife? All we know about Brittany Watts, their children amid sexual assault allegations

Campaign turmoil The focus on Swalwell’s finances comes at a time when his gubernatorial campaign is facing a major crisis. A report by Politico detailed that his campaign was “reeling” after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct emerged, prompting staff resignations and calls from allies to withdraw from the race.

Swalwell has denied the allegations, stating: “These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election… I will defend myself with the facts.”

The controversy has led to paused endorsements, internal departures, and political pressure, affecting the trajectory of his campaign.