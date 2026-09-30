Why did Six Flags close the X2 roller coaster at Magic Mountain? Lawsuit after CNN probe causes big setback

Six Flags, the world's largest amusement park operator, announced that it is permanently closing the infamous X2 roller coaster at its Magic Mountain park in Valencia, California.

The X2 roller coaster is seen at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia , Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

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Safety concerns around the X2 roller coaster were first raised when CNN published an investigative report in August revealing that there were two deaths and more than a dozen injuries associated with the X2 roller coaster. The CNN tip-off led to a lawsuit from three people who claimed they sustained serious brain injuries while riding the X2 roller coaster.

On Tuesday, Six Flags Magic Mountain President Brian Oerding announced in a blog post that they are permanently closing the ride. Oerding noted in the blog post that the X2 roller coaster has “consistently passed a multitude of safety tests" but they are closing it because it is “the right thing to do.”

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{{^usCountry}} "While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do," the blog post read. "Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do," the blog post read. "Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously." {{/usCountry}}

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Lawsuit Against Six Flags Over Injuries From X2

Reports emerged on September 24, citing court records, that a lawsuit was filed by three alleged victims of injuries from the X2 roller coaster ride at the California Superior Court. The victims' lawyer alleged that there are 100 more potential victims in the case who sustained brain injuries in the last two years.

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The lawsuit names Six Flags, S&S Worldwide, the manufacturer of the roller coaster, and multiple people associated with the two companies.

“These families, these people, went to Magic Mountain for some entertainment, for some family fun, and they suffered catastrophic brain damage,” one of the attorneys representing the victims said.

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What The CNN Investigation Revealed

The CNN revealed in an investigative report that in the last two decades, the X2 roller coaster has been linked to more than a dozen serious injuries documented in medical records, depositions, and legal filings. Among them are two deaths from serious brain injuries. Others have suffered permanent disability and fallen into a coma.

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The report also revealed that Six Flags Magic Mountain also received numerous internal complaints about park visitors suffering head and neck injuries after riding the X2 roller coaster. An expert witness made the revelation for a plaintiff in relation to a lawsuit against Six Flags.