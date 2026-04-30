Why Dr Nicole B Saphier has been nominated as next Surgeon General; Trump’s 2-word reason

US President Donald Trump has announced Dr Nicole B Saphier as his nominee for the next Surgeon General, replacing an earlier candidate whose confirmation had stalled.

Beyond her clinical work, Trump mentioned Saphier’s ability to communicate complex medical issues to the public.(Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Bloomberg )

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The announcement, made on Truth Social, marks Trump’s third nomination for the role in his current term, according to CNN. His previous pick, Dr Casey Means, did not move forward on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s 2-word reason

In explaining his choice, Trump repeatedly mentioned Saphier’s medical background, calling her a “STAR physician”, the two-word phrase for his endorsement.

“Nicole is a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment,” Trump wrote. He added that she has also been involved in advocating for early cancer detection and prevention, alongside broader work in cancer care.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond her clinical work, Trump mentioned Saphier’s ability to communicate complex medical issues to the public. “She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond her clinical work, Trump mentioned Saphier’s ability to communicate complex medical issues to the public. “She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saphier is a radiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and has also been a longtime contributor on Fox News, according to CNN. Nomination shuffle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saphier is a radiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and has also been a longtime contributor on Fox News, according to CNN. Nomination shuffle {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump’s first pick in his second term, Dr Janette Nesheiwat, did not make it to confirmation, making Saphier the latest candidate for the position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump’s first pick in his second term, Dr Janette Nesheiwat, did not make it to confirmation, making Saphier the latest candidate for the position. {{/usCountry}}

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The Surgeon General, often referred to as “the nation’s doctor,” plays a key role in shaping public health messaging, issuing advisories and guiding Americans on health-related issues.

Also Read: Trump’s new approach to picking judges: A tighter circle and a personal touch

In his announcement, Trump expressed confidence that Saphier would “do great things” for the country and linked her nomination to his health messaging, saying she would help “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.”

If confirmed, Saphier would take on a prominent role in communicating public health priorities and leading efforts within the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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