Why flags are flying at half-staff across the US today - Explained

President Donald Trump has ordered all US flags to be flown at half-staff on May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls during National Police Week. The order applies from sunrise to sunset.

US flags are flying at half-staff nationwide on May 15.(AFP)

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The day is meant to honor law enforcement officers, both those who lost their lives in the line of duty and those who were injured serving their communities. "Our grateful country joins them in honoring the memory of the fallen officers who gave their lives protecting their fellow citizens, and we stand resolutely beside the families they left behind," the proclamation states.

“We also recognize those who have been injured in the line of duty and the families who have stood faithfully by their side through hardship and recovery, and we pledge our steadfast support to those who continue to wear the badge,” it added as per USA Today.

Trump also asked governors of US states and territories to lower their flags for the day. In Nebraska, Governor Jim Pillen separately ordered flags lowered to also honor an Omaha native killed in World War II, whose remains were identified last year.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: How Biden’s GOP ‘epiphany’ prediction fell apart after Trump’s comeback - Explained What is Peace Officers Memorial day? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: How Biden’s GOP ‘epiphany’ prediction fell apart after Trump’s comeback - Explained What is Peace Officers Memorial day? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Peace Officers Memorial Day has been observed every May 15 since a joint resolution was signed in October 1962, designating this date for the tribute. It falls within Police Week, an annual May observance meant to recognize "the courage, sacrifice and dedication of law enforcement officers," according to policeweek.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peace Officers Memorial Day has been observed every May 15 since a joint resolution was signed in October 1962, designating this date for the tribute. It falls within Police Week, an annual May observance meant to recognize "the courage, sacrifice and dedication of law enforcement officers," according to policeweek.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A peace officer is any official, such as a police officer or sheriff who is appointed to maintain public order, prevent crime, and make arrests, according to Law School Data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A peace officer is any official, such as a police officer or sheriff who is appointed to maintain public order, prevent crime, and make arrests, according to Law School Data. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officers can serve at the local, state, federal, or tribal level, and may also work in military law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers can serve at the local, state, federal, or tribal level, and may also work in military law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the day's observance, an annual memorial service is held outside the US Capitol in Washington, DS. The event pays tribute to recently fallen officers, while honoring all those who have died in service, according to National Day calendar.

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Is the a federal holiday?

Peace Officers Memorial Day is not a federal holiday in the same way as Memorial Day (which falls on Monday, May 25 this year). Government offices remain open and businesses and schools operate as usual, according to the Office of Personnel Management, as per USA Today.

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Per US Code, anyone lowering a flag should first raise it fully to the top before bringing it to the half-staff position. Before the flag is taken down for the day, it should once again be raised to the top first. Flags will also briefly fly at half-staff on Memorial Day later this month, barring any additional orders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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