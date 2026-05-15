Why Harvey Weinstein's Jessica Mann rape retrial ended in mistrial - Explaining jury verdict

Harvey Weinstein’s latest rape retrial in New York ended in a mistrial Friday after jurors failed to unanimously decide whether he raped aspiring actor Jessica Mann. After roughly three days of deliberations, the jury informed the court it was deadlocked on the third-degree rape charge connected to allegations that Weinstein assaulted Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court on Friday, May 15, 2026, in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP) (Timothy A. Clary/POOL AFP via AP)

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Judge Curtis Farber ultimately declared a mistrial after concluding the jurors were unable to break the impasse.

Farber said outside the jury’s presence that it was clear they were “hopelessly deadlocked” and that there was no reason to continue deliberations.

Prosecutors now have 30 days to decide whether they want to pursue a fourth trial against Weinstein on the same charge.

What caused the jury deadlock?

The retrial centered on sharply conflicting portrayals of Weinstein’s relationship with Mann. Prosecutors argued the former Hollywood producer used his industry influence and power to force Mann into a sexual encounter while she repeatedly resisted and said “No.”

Mann testified for five days during the trial, repeating allegations she had previously presented before two earlier juries.

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{{^usCountry}} Weinstein’s defense team, however, argued the relationship between the two was consensual and claimed Mann later reframed the encounter after becoming disappointed that her relationship with Weinstein did not help advance her acting career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weinstein’s defense team, however, argued the relationship between the two was consensual and claimed Mann later reframed the encounter after becoming disappointed that her relationship with Weinstein did not help advance her acting career. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Defense attorneys pointed to messages Mann allegedly sent Weinstein after the encounter, including notes such as “Miss you, big guy,” and “Appreciate all you do for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defense attorneys pointed to messages Mann allegedly sent Weinstein after the encounter, including notes such as “Miss you, big guy,” and “Appreciate all you do for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The jury’s inability to agree reflected the same divisions that emerged during Weinstein’s prior New York retrial in 2025, when jurors also deadlocked on the Jessica Mann rape charge. Weinstein convicted on separate sexual assault count {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jury’s inability to agree reflected the same divisions that emerged during Weinstein’s prior New York retrial in 2025, when jurors also deadlocked on the Jessica Mann rape charge. Weinstein convicted on separate sexual assault count {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although the rape charge involving Mann ended in mistrial, Weinstein was separately convicted in June 2025 of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the rape charge involving Mann ended in mistrial, Weinstein was separately convicted in June 2025 of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley. {{/usCountry}}

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That conviction came after a Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty of sexually abusing Haley in 2006.

At the same trial, jurors acquitted Weinstein on allegations involving former model Kaja Sokola.

Judge Farber has postponed sentencing Weinstein on the Haley conviction until the unresolved Mann charge is addressed. Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced for the Haley conviction.

Why Weinstein was retried again

Weinstein was originally convicted in New York in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison after jurors found him guilty of raping Mann and assaulting Haley.

However, New York’s highest court later overturned the conviction, ruling Weinstein did not receive a fair trial because of controversial testimony and procedural issues.

That decision forced prosecutors to retry the case.

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The retrial began in April 2026 and once again focused heavily on allegations tied to Mann and Haley.

Weinstein remains in prison despite mistrial

Despite the mistrial, Weinstein is expected to remain incarcerated because of other convictions. In 2022, Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles of raping an Italian model during a film festival in 2013. He received a 16-year prison sentence in that case and is currently appealing both the conviction and sentence.

Weinstein, once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers through Miramax, has consistently denied sexually assaulting anyone or engaging in non-consensual sex.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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