Why is Chase app not working? Users report widespread login issues amid outage

Chase's mobile app is down for thousands of users across the United States, with many reporting they are unable to log in.

Downdetector reports

Chase app is down for thousands of users in the United States. (UnSplash)

According to Downdetector, outage reports began surfacing around 9:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Most users reported login issues with the mobile app, while others said they were also unable to access Chase's website.

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As of 9:46 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had logged more than 3,000 user reports.

One user complained, "Can't log into chase online."

Another reported, "Chase app down, july 14th evening."

Social media reports

Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.

A user expressed, "JP Morgan, I can’t use my Chase card the app is down and I’m out of water please give me 1k for my troubles."

Another added, "Chase mobile app down it seems."

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