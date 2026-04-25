Why is Chime now working? Thousands report issues with payments app amid outage
Chime app is down, leaving thousands unable to access services. Over 6,000 users reported issues on Down Detector as the outage affected online payments.
Chime app, used by millions in the US for online payments, is down currently, with thousands facing outage. According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users reports, show that more than 6,000 people are facing issues with Chime.
According to Down Detector, the outage peaked around 4:07pm EST and peaked around 5:37pm ET with more that 4,900 reports on DownDetector.
81% of the users said that they faced problems with the Chime app, 9% with mobile banking and 6% with logging into the app. Around 5:52pm ET, the outage fell to around 900.
Here's the graph:
Users Express Frustration
Thousands of Chime users expressed frustration with the Chime app not working.{{/usCountry}}
Thousands of Chime users expressed frustration with the Chime app not working.{{/usCountry}}
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“Chime let me tell yall sum!!! fix it & FIX IT RIGHT MF NEOWWW !!!,” wrote one.{{/usCountry}}
“Chime let me tell yall sum!!! fix it & FIX IT RIGHT MF NEOWWW !!!,” wrote one.{{/usCountry}}
“I hope the app gets fixed soon. But also it's kinda cosmic that it went down as I don't have that much money and was thinking of paying for something I don't need. So I'm taking it as a sign LOL,” said another.
“Chime fix the app. your customers are trying to access their funds,” wrote one.
“chime dude! I’m trying to pay my bar tab and your god damn app is down. Fix it now!!!! You’re embarrassing me!!” wrote one.
“I’m done with CHIME banking i just got embarrassed at the grocery store check out fuck this bank,” said one.
Chime boasts over 25 million total customers in the US, with approximately 8.7 million active users as of 2025, making it the leading neobank. Recent reports indicate active accounts grew to 9.1 million.