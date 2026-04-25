Why is Chime now working? Thousands report issues with payments app amid outage

Chime app, used by millions in the US for online payments, is down currently, with thousands facing outage. According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users reports, show that more than 6,000 people are facing issues with Chime.

Chime app is now working for thousands.(Chime/X)

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According to Down Detector, the outage peaked around 4:07pm EST and peaked around 5:37pm ET with more that 4,900 reports on DownDetector.

81% of the users said that they faced problems with the Chime app, 9% with mobile banking and 6% with logging into the app. Around 5:52pm ET, the outage fell to around 900.

Here's the graph:

Nearly 5,000 reported outages with Chime. (Down Detector)

Users Express Frustration

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{{^usCountry}} Thousands of Chime users expressed frustration with the Chime app not working. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thousands of Chime users expressed frustration with the Chime app not working. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Chime let me tell yall sum!!! fix it & FIX IT RIGHT MF NEOWWW !!!,” wrote one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Chime let me tell yall sum!!! fix it & FIX IT RIGHT MF NEOWWW !!!,” wrote one. {{/usCountry}}

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“I hope the app gets fixed soon. But also it's kinda cosmic that it went down as I don't have that much money and was thinking of paying for something I don't need. So I'm taking it as a sign LOL,” said another.

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“Chime fix the app. your customers are trying to access their funds,” wrote one.

“chime dude! I’m trying to pay my bar tab and your god damn app is down. Fix it now!!!! You’re embarrassing me!!” wrote one.

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“I’m done with CHIME banking i just got embarrassed at the grocery store check out fuck this bank,” said one.

Chime boasts over 25 million total customers in the US, with approximately 8.7 million active users as of 2025, making it the leading neobank. Recent reports indicate active accounts grew to 9.1 million.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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