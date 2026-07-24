Why is JD Vance facing backlash from his own party? The GOP divide explained

US Vice President JD Vance is at the center of a public rift within the Republican Party, as influential conservative voices criticize his foreign policy positions and political messaging. This comes as he remains an early favorite for the party's 2028 presidential nomination.

US Vice President JD Vance during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Bloomberg)

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According to a Washington Post report, the criticism has combined the slogan "Never Vance," with conservative commentators and online influencers accusing the vice president of straying from traditional Republican positions, particularly on Iran.

The report said the scale of the backlash is unusual for a sitting vice president this early in a potential presidential succession race.

What sparked the criticism?

The latest wave of attacks intensified after Vance's July 15 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he described himself as a "reasonable moderate" on Israel and argued that he had been targeted by paid online influencers over his foreign policy views.

Referring to the criticism, Vance said: "You know, my response to that is, 'Well, go to hell.' I'm going to do what I have to do for the American people."

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{{^usCountry}} During the interview, Vance pointed to a Time report that alleged the existence of a pro-Israel influence campaign organized by a former Trump campaign official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interview, Vance pointed to a Time report that alleged the existence of a pro-Israel influence campaign organized by a former Trump campaign official. {{/usCountry}}

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Many of his critics have focused on his role in advocating diplomatic efforts with Iran and have claimed he has adopted positions that differ from President Donald Trump's approach. Some commentators have also compared him to political figures such as former President Barack Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Why do Vance's allies say the backlash is coordinated?

Vance's supporters argue that the online campaign is not entirely grassroots.

According to The Washington Post, a close adviser to the vice president said many of the attacks appeared "not organic." Other allies similarly questioned the authenticity of some social media accounts involved in the criticism, noting that several profiles did not appear to belong to American voters.

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Jon Schweppe of the American Principles Project told the newspaper that organized efforts within conservative political and influencer circles were attempting to weaken Vance before the 2028 Republican primary.

"There's going to be folks within the party structure, within the influencer structure, who are going to try to knock him down a few pegs in hope that a challenger can emerge to beat him," Schweppe said. "But it's absolutely organized."

Conservative commentator Steve Cortes also dismissed the online criticism, saying, "Loud Washington establishment voices form an online cacophony, but they do not remotely represent the consensus views of Republican voters."

What does it mean for 2028?

Despite the criticism, Vance remains the frontrunner in several early Republican primary polls.

The Washington Post reported that Vance's team believes attacks from establishment Republicans and foreign policy hawks could strengthen his appeal among anti-establishment conservative voters. A spokesperson for the vice president said his "only focus is fighting for the president's agenda and delivering wins for the American people," adding that he is "not concerned with social media."

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Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short told the newspaper that Vance is facing far more intense criticism than former Vice President Mike Pence did while in office. He attributed the difference to Vance's willingness to publicly signal philosophical differences with Trump on Iran.

Trump has acknowledged those differences, saying Vance is "philosophically a little bit different" on Iran and "maybe less enthusiastic about going" to war.