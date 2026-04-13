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Why is Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins taking a break from streaming?

Ninja has announced an indefinite break from streaming, citing cheating issues in Arc Raiders as the primary reason. 

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:56 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is taking an open-ended break from live streaming. He is pointing the finger directly at the nonstop cheating in Arc Raiders, the Embark Studios extraction shooter that became one of his main games. The news has sparked big debates across the community. Many players are now questioning if the game can ever feel fair again.

Ninja’s Plans Moving Forward

Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is taking a break from live streaming.(UnSplash)

On his April 8 Twitch stream, Ninja made it clear. He is not streaming right now. He won’t be playing Arc Raiders anymore. Right now, no other game excites him enough to jump back in. He said his next streams could be League of Legends or something sports-related. But he has no schedule and no firm timeline. Arc Raiders used to give him great content every day. Then the cheating got so bad that matches became impossible to enjoy.

Also Read: Nadeshot blasts Arc Raiders cheaters, says problem is 'much worse' than Call of Duty

The Cheating Problem in Arc Raiders

Also Read: ‘Thought it was like Monopoly money,’ Twitch star Sodapoppin's mom believed his early streaming income was ‘fake’

What Happens Next?

Ninja hasn’t said when he will come back or what will bring him back. His break shines a light on a bigger issue for live-service games in 2026. Great gameplay isn’t enough anymore. Players and creators need a fair environment too. If Embark doesn’t fix this cheating problem soon, Arc Raiders could lose even more big streamers and fans.

By: Vidushi Mishra

 
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