Why is Verizon down in Texas? Outages reported in Amarillo, Odessa, San Angelo, and Midland; 'SOS only'

Thousands of Verizon Communications users in Texas reported outages with Verizon's network on Tuesday afternoon. In response, Verizon confirmed on social media that its service in Texas has been affected after a fiber cut and they are working to restore it.

The Verizon logo is seen on the 375 Pearl Street building in Manhattan, New York City. (Representational)(REUTERS)

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Among the areas affected were parts of West Texas and areas in the Texas Panhandle, such as Amarillo, Odessa, San Angelo, and Midland. Users complained that their phones were stuck on “SOS Only” mode and were unable to connect to the network.

In response to a question from a user on X, the X account of Verizon Support confirmed the problem following the fiber cut.

It read: “A fiber cut is causing a service interruption for customers in the West Texas area. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working quickly to resolve it. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.”

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A fiber cut is causing a service interruption for customers in the West Texas area. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working quickly to resolve it. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area. We know how much people rely on Verizon… https://t.co/LmWSJoFfjh — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) June 9, 2026

{{^usCountry}} DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' feedback, shows that the outage started around 4pm EST and peaked around 4:40pm EST with 2,500 users reporting issues. As of now, there are more than 1600 users still facing problems with Verizon's service, mostly in Texas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' feedback, shows that the outage started around 4pm EST and peaked around 4:40pm EST with 2,500 users reporting issues. As of now, there are more than 1600 users still facing problems with Verizon's service, mostly in Texas. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Verizon's price hike: What are the new perks rolled out? Why customers are not happy

Thousands Facing Network Issues In Texas

Thousands of Verizon users in Texas reported that their phones were stuck in 'SOS Only' mode amid the Verizon outage. Many complained about Verizon allegedly not adequately addressing their issues.

“Verizon are you refunding bills since our service isn’t working and I’ve had SOS for the last week now?” wrote one.

“Anyone else with Verizon down? Been on SOS for hours now,” said another.

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"I would like to thank Verizon for completely giving me 0 service in the past 3 days," wrote one frustrated user. "There has been in an outage in the Hollis area which still under progress since Sunday. Good job on laying off 13,000 employees couple weeks ago."

"Count your days Verizon," warned one. "Network had been disturbed for about a week now. Can’t make calls / receive texts unless I drive 10 mins up the road."

“Verizon is down and I need my phone to do deliveries. This is ridiculous,” complained one.

Verizon Communications s one of the largest telecommunications companies in the US serving more than 140 million wireless retail connections and operating one of the nation's biggest mobile networks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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