Why Kash Patel was not a target in alleged Trump assassination plot; Suspect explains

A suspect accused in an alleged assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump outlined his intended targets in a manifesto, and notably excluded FBI Director Kash Patel.

In a manifesto, the suspect wrote: “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”(Getty Images via AFP)

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According to The Mirror US, the 31-year-old suspect, identified as Cole Allen, detailed his plans in a roughly 1,000-word document obtained by law enforcement. In it, he wrote: “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

The line has drawn attention as it explicitly excludes Patel while naming other administration figures as potential targets.

Who the suspect planned to target

The manifesto reportedly focused on senior government officials, particularly those in top-ranking positions. However, it also set limits on who should not be harmed.

Also Read: Judge Zia Faruqui: 5 things on US judge facing backlash for apology to Cole Tomas Allen

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{{^usCountry}} Allen wrote that hotel security staff were “not targets if at all possible,” unless they fired first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allen wrote that hotel security staff were “not targets if at all possible,” unless they fired first. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Similar language was used for Capitol Police and National Guard personnel, who were to be avoided unless they engaged him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar language was used for Capitol Police and National Guard personnel, who were to be avoided unless they engaged him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also noted that hotel guests and attendees at the event were “not targets at all,” though he added that anyone present could become a target “if it were absolutely necessary,” as they had chosen to attend a speech by Trump. Incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also noted that hotel guests and attendees at the event were “not targets at all,” though he added that anyone present could become a target “if it were absolutely necessary,” as they had chosen to attend a speech by Trump. Incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alleged plot came to light following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 25 in Washington, DC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged plot came to light following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 25 in Washington, DC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No injuries were reported, but security moved swiftly to escort Trump and other senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, to safety before the event continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No injuries were reported, but security moved swiftly to escort Trump and other senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, to safety before the event continued. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect makes special request over Washington jail stay

Kash Patel declines to comment

Patel has not publicly commented on why he may have been excluded from the suspect’s list of targets, according to The Mirror US.

The omission has raised questions given his high-profile role as FBI director and close association with the administration.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump reacted when asked about the manifesto and its contents.

“Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” he said.

He also pushed back against allegations referenced in the document, adding: “I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anyone,” and later, “I’m not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person.”

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Authorities continue to investigate the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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