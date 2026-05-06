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Why Kash Patel was not a target in alleged Trump assassination plot; Suspect explains

A suspect in an assassination attempt on Trump detailed his targets in a manifesto, notably excluding FBI Director Kash Patel. 

Updated on: May 06, 2026 03:25 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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A suspect accused in an alleged assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump outlined his intended targets in a manifesto, and notably excluded FBI Director Kash Patel.

In a manifesto, the suspect wrote: “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”(Getty Images via AFP)

According to The Mirror US, the 31-year-old suspect, identified as Cole Allen, detailed his plans in a roughly 1,000-word document obtained by law enforcement. In it, he wrote: “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

The line has drawn attention as it explicitly excludes Patel while naming other administration figures as potential targets.

Who the suspect planned to target

The manifesto reportedly focused on senior government officials, particularly those in top-ranking positions. However, it also set limits on who should not be harmed.

Also Read: Judge Zia Faruqui: 5 things on US judge facing backlash for apology to Cole Tomas Allen

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect makes special request over Washington jail stay

Kash Patel declines to comment

Patel has not publicly commented on why he may have been excluded from the suspect’s list of targets, according to The Mirror US.

The omission has raised questions given his high-profile role as FBI director and close association with the administration.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump reacted when asked about the manifesto and its contents.

“Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” he said.

He also pushed back against allegations referenced in the document, adding: “I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anyone,” and later, “I’m not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person.”

Authorities continue to investigate the case.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

suspect manifesto us news kash patel trump administration
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Why Kash Patel was not a target in alleged Trump assassination plot; Suspect explains
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