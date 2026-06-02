Why Newark Mayor Ras Baraka wants Delaney Hall immigration center shut down after days of protests

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is set to file a lawsuit seeking the closure of Delaney Hall, a 1,000-bed immigration detention center in New Jersey, following more than a week of protests, clashes and arrests outside the facility.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey.(REUTERS)

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According to NJ.com, Baraka plans to pursue legal action on health and safety grounds and has accused GEO Group, the private company that operates the center, of contributing to conditions that have sparked growing concern among activists and local officials.

“It takes all of us to stand against the injustices of the GEO Group and ICE and the plight of innocent people incarcerated at Delaney Hall,” Baraka told the outlet ahead of the expected filing.

Why is Baraka seeking Delaney Hall's closure?

The mayor's planned lawsuit comes amid mounting tensions surrounding the detention center, where demonstrators have been gathering for more than a week to protest the treatment and conditions of detainees.

Baraka's administration has argued that health and safety issues at the facility warrant intervention.

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{{^usCountry}} The legal challenge marks the latest escalation in an ongoing dispute involving local leaders, immigration authorities and advocacy groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The legal challenge marks the latest escalation in an ongoing dispute involving local leaders, immigration authorities and advocacy groups. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: ICE agents clash with protesters outside Newark detention center amid hunger strike claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: ICE agents clash with protesters outside Newark detention center amid hunger strike claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The detention center, operated by GEO Group, has become a focal point for anti-ICE demonstrations in Newark in recent days. Protests continue despite curfew {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detention center, operated by GEO Group, has become a focal point for anti-ICE demonstrations in Newark in recent days. Protests continue despite curfew {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an effort to curb unrest, city officials imposed an overnight curfew running from 9 pm to 6 am. However, demonstrators continued to gather outside the facility after the restrictions took effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an effort to curb unrest, city officials imposed an overnight curfew running from 9 pm to 6 am. However, demonstrators continued to gather outside the facility after the restrictions took effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Videos shared by local reporters and independent journalists showed tense confrontations between protesters and public officials. In one exchange, a Newark councilwoman attempting to thank demonstrators for their participation was interrupted by members of the crowd demanding stronger action from elected representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos shared by local reporters and independent journalists showed tense confrontations between protesters and public officials. In one exchange, a Newark councilwoman attempting to thank demonstrators for their participation was interrupted by members of the crowd demanding stronger action from elected representatives. {{/usCountry}}

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According to NJ1015, at least 61 arrests were made Monday night in connection with the protests.

Over the weekend, authorities alleged that some demonstrators damaged barriers set up within a designated protest area, threw projectiles and set tires on fire in the street.

Also Read: State, federal authorities spar amid protests at US immigration detention center

“These actions put both peaceful protestors and law enforcement in danger,” New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said.

DHS pushes back on allegations

Many protesters have claimed that detainees at Delaney Hall are being subjected to poor conditions, allegations that the Department of Homeland Security has firmly rejected.

In a statement, DHS said there was “NO HUNGER STRIKE at Delaney Hall” and denied reports of inadequate conditions inside the facility. The agency said detainees receive meals, healthcare, hygiene products and opportunities to communicate with relatives and legal counsel.

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Border czar Tom Homan also defended the center, saying on Fox News that he made a surprise visit over the weekend and ate the same meal served to detainees.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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