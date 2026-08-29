Why Pete Hegseth could again call US Army generals to Quantico amid Kid Rock helicopter row

Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, is reportedly planning to summon hundreds of US Army generals for an address at the Quantico. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing two unnamed US officials, that the meeting is expected to take place later this year.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth arrives for an event at the Pentagon on August 26. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The meeting will be the second of its kind after Pete Hegseth's infamous "no more beardos" speech in September 2025. The report does not mention a potential date for the upcoming meeting, though it confirmed that it will take place in 2026.

Why Is Hegseth Calling US Army Generals To Quantico

As of now, an official confirmation about the meeting has not come from the Pentagon or the US Department of War. The sources cited by the Wall Street Journal reported that the meeting is expected to be like last year's meeting, in which Hegseth laid out his priorities for the agencies.

The meeting could also potentially involve a new set of directives for the military, the sources believe. But it is not known military officials from which ranks will be required to participate in it.

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, the report comes after an explosive revelation from Washington Post about the controversial firing of former US Army chief, General Randy Geroge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, the report comes after an explosive revelation from Washington Post about the controversial firing of former US Army chief, General Randy Geroge. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Was Gen. Randy George fired over Kid Rock probe? Here's the truth behind Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon decision

What Last Year's Pentagon Meeting Was About

Much of the September 2025 address by Pete Hegseth focused on his directives for the military, much of which was criticism of what he described as the Biden administration's "woke" policy.

The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things," he had said. "In many ways, this speech is about fixing decades of decay, some of it obvious, some of it hidden."

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The event also caused massive logistical chaos as the Pentagon asked hundreds of generals to gather at Quantico on very short notice. Even more so because, at the time of sending the order, Hegseth had not laid out the reason for the urgent meeting.

It is unclear, however, if this time an explanation will be given by the Secretary of War while asking the generals to gather.

Pete Hegseth Under Fire Over Kid Rock Helicopter Row

Hegseth's reported upcoming meeting with the military officials comes as he faces criticism over the recent firing of US Army generals. Initially it was not clear why the firings happened, and it was believed that they came as part of a major shakeup in the army. But a later report by The Washington Post made an explosive revelation.

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Also read: Is Trump’s War Chief sacrificing marines to keep his job? Pete Hegseth faces fresh sack demands

On August 26, the WaPo reported that former General Randy George was fired by Pete Hegseth after he refused to shut down an investigation related to the US Army helicopters flying over singer Kidd Rock's home on Match 28. The US Army, under George, had ordered the suspension of the personnel involved in the incident. However, Hegseth intervened, posting online: "no punishment no investigation carry on Patriots."