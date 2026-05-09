Why Rubio snapped at reporter over Iran ceasefire question, calling it ‘stupid’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with reporters during a tense press briefing in Rome on Friday after being questioned about the status of the Iran ceasefire following fresh military exchanges in the Strait of Hormuz. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press at the US Embassy in Rome, Italy on May 8, 2026. (via REUTERS)

The confrontation came amid tensions in the region after Iranian forces allegedly fired on US naval destroyers operating in international waters, prompting a retaliatory response from the American military.

Rubio defended the action as necessary and accused reporters of ignoring the circumstances behind the exchange.

“What you saw yesterday was US destroyers moving through international waters being fired upon by the Iranians, and the US responded defensively to protect itself,” Rubio said, as quoted by The Daily Beast.

He added that the naval incident was “separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury.”

Why did Rubio call the reporter’s question ‘stupid’? The heated exchange escalated when reporters pressed Rubio on whether the ceasefire could still be considered intact if military firing continued between the two sides.

Rubio argued that the US had acted purely in self-defense after its ships came under attack. “If you fire a drone or a missile at our destroyer, what are we supposed to do, let it hit? We have to respond to it,” he said.

Also Read: Rubio says offensive operation towards Iran ‘over’, US exploring diplomatic path

As a reporter pointed out that “there’s not much ceasing in the firing,” Rubio said: “Well, you should ask that of the Iranians; don’t ask me. We didn’t fire; they fired on us."

Moments later, Rubio directly attacked the premise of the question itself. “That’s a stupid question. That’s a stupid position to take,” he said, according to The Daily Beast.

He further defended the administration’s response by adding: “Only stupid countries don’t shoot back when you’re shot at, and we’re not a stupid country.”

Rubio’s remarks mirror Trump’s recent outburst The Mirror US noted similarities between Rubio’s comments and President Donald Trump’s recent confrontation with reporters earlier this week.

During a separate event, Trump also dismissed a journalist’s query as a “stupid question” while responding to criticism over the Iran conflict.

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The exchange in Rome comes as uncertainty continues to surround the durability of the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran. Both sides have accused each other of provocation in recent days, while incidents in the Strait of Hormuz continue to raise fears of further escalation.

Despite mounting criticism, US officials have maintained that American forces are acting defensively to protect naval assets operating in international waters.