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Why Trump is seeking to revoke citizenship from 17 Americans | Explained

The Trump administration wants to revoke citizenship of 17 people accused of immigration fraud, citing crimes, false information, and eligibility issues.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 12:39 am IST
By Durva More
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The Trump administration has announced plans to revoke the citizenship of 17 U.S. citizens accused of immigration fraud. This move is part of a bigger denaturalization campaign, which is being called the largest such effort in U.S. history.

Trump administration seeks to revoke citizenship of 17 US citizens [Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)](Getty Images via AFP)

CBS News first reported these plans before the Justice Department made them public. Officials say the government is now using its “denaturalization powers” much more aggressively than before. Between 1990 and 2017, the Justice Department filed only about 11 cases per year on average to remove citizenship, as reported first by CBS News.

Trump citizenship crackdown

Denaturalization means taking away U.S. citizenship from naturalized citizens if they got it through fraud or hiding important facts. The legal process is rare, complex, and must be proven in federal court before a judge.

The Trump administration has expanded the types of cases that can be prioritized for denaturalization since 2025. Last month, officials had already announced about a dozen such cases, which was the biggest action in years before this latest step, as stated by CBS News report.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said citizenship must be “earned honestly” and can be taken away if laws are broken or lies are found in the process. If people are denaturalized, they lose U.S. citizenship and can return to previous immigration status, which may also expose them to deportation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More

Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.

immigration fraud trump administration donald trump
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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