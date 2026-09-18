Why Trump's remarks on MAGA Inc super PAC led to FEC complaint ahead of 2026 midterms; ‘I control it’

Even as Donald Trump battles record-low approval ratings while leading the Republican Party into the crucial 2026 midterms elections this November, the 79-year-old is far from staying away from controversies.

Donald Trump speaks during a Rose Garden dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 17. (Bloomberg)

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The New York Times reported on Friday that a formal complaint has been filed against Trump after a remark he made about MAGA Inc, the super PAC that is funding all Trump-supported candidates in the 2026 midterm election. The remark was made at a campaign event where Trump claimed that the $400 million funds with MAGA Super PAC are "my money that I control."

As per the NYT report, an election watchdog group, Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the FEC arguing that those holding federal offices are barred by law from controlling spending decisions of political organization that do not have a cap on contributions. The group alleges that if the claims made by Trump are true, then the arrangement is illegal according to federal law.

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{{^usCountry}} Mr. Trump has made clear repeatedly that he maintains ‘control’ over MAGA Inc. a $400 million super PAC for which he has been raising money since he won re-election in 2024,” wrote Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman in the NYT report. What Did Trump Say? Could He Face Action? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mr. Trump has made clear repeatedly that he maintains ‘control’ over MAGA Inc. a $400 million super PAC for which he has been raising money since he won re-election in 2024,” wrote Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman in the NYT report. What Did Trump Say? Could He Face Action? {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint by the Campaign Legal Center points to multiple instances of Trump's comments about controlling the money with the MAGA super PAC. One such comments came earlier this month at an Oval Office presser.

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"I'm going to spend whatever amount of money necessary to try to help us," Trump said. "This is money from MAGA Inc. This is the money that I control."

The next comment that Campaign Legal Center cites concerns his remarks in an interview with the Punchbowl News. Trump was asked about his plans for MAGA Inc and while doing so, the journalist referred to it as "money that your allies control." Trump immediately corrected, noting, "Not my allies. I control it."

The report, however, notes that Trump is unlikely to face action as the FEC doesn't have enough members at the moment to even convene.

How Much Has MAGA Inc Spent So Far?

As of mid-September, MAGA Inc. has spent relatively little compared with the size of its $400 million-plus war chest. FEC records show about $21 million in total disbursements from January 2025 through July 31, 2026.

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Ahead of the midterms, MAGA Inc.'s own spending so far has been recorded at only $11 million, according to AdImpact and FEC data. Its largest disclosed commitment is $10 million in Texas for Ken Paxton's Senate campaign.