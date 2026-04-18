Why Twitch streamer Northernlion cancelled Supercruise fan event, how to get refund?

Popular Twitch creator, Northernlion, officially canceled his expected fan event at his own, much-hyped Supercruise this week.

Northernlion cancelled the supercruise fan moment due to safety concerns regarding his fans,(X/@Dexerto)

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Only three days following the first announcement, the streamer, whose real name is Ryan Letourneau, mentioned major safety issues and logistical discomfort as the main factors leading to the abrupt cancellation.

Supercruise fan event cancelled

The "Supercruise" was first projected as a six-day experience to be conducted in March 2027, leaving from Tampa, Florida, and heading to Mexico.

The itinerary was going to give the fans a rare opportunity to mingle with Northernlion and gaming personalities like Squeex. A Bloomberg article covering the history of the ''creator economy'' noted that high-ticket fan experiences have turned into a trend that influencers use to diversify their earnings beyond the more traditional ad revenue.

In a live stream, Northernlion confessed that the risks were greater than the rewards. "I was getting more and more uncomfortable with the idea," he said and added that he was concerned about the safety aspect that would have to be taken into consideration to deal with hundreds of fans in a small maritime setting.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: What happened to Sneako? Streamer provides updates after Manhattan attack on livestream The safety concern {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: What happened to Sneako? Streamer provides updates after Manhattan attack on livestream The safety concern {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The decision to cancel the event signifies a pattern of becoming more cautious first when in the influencer space. A report compiled by The Verge on the logistical debacles of previous creator-led conventions suggests that professional event management in many cases can be a major liability to solo creators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision to cancel the event signifies a pattern of becoming more cautious first when in the influencer space. A report compiled by The Verge on the logistical debacles of previous creator-led conventions suggests that professional event management in many cases can be a major liability to solo creators. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This was also reiterated by Northernlion who said that he did not desire to have his community under his care in an environment where he was not in complete control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was also reiterated by Northernlion who said that he did not desire to have his community under his care in an environment where he was not in complete control. {{/usCountry}}

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His question to his audience was "What happens if someone gets hurt or gets sick?" he asked his viewers, emphasizing that the "Supercruise" was a "miscalculation" in terms of what and how much he was capable of delivering without compromising the safety of those on board.

The financial solution

The streamer proceeded to safeguard the money of his audience. He assured that all those who had already secured cabins (between $1,800 and more than 2,100) would get back their full money.

Although the cruise is not physically sailing any more, Northernlion aims to emulate the event on his Twitch feed so the community can celebrate together but safely.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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