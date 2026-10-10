Why was Ella Langley's Tulsa concert canceled? BOK Center cites security threat

Ella Langley's Friday night concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was canceled due to a “serious security threat,” the venue said.

Ella Langley performs onstage at the 9th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a statement, the BOK Center said the threat involved the safety of concertgoers, venue staff and the country singer.

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"Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel, and the artist, Ella Langley's scheduled performance tonight at BOK Center in Tulsa has been canceled," the venue said.

The venue apologized to fans who planned to attend, saying the safety of everyone involved was its top priority.

"The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we have determined that the show cannot proceed. We understand the disappointment this news brings and apologize to fans who planned to attend. The safety of fans is our foremost concern and will always come first."

The BOK Center also said it would share details about ticket refunds as soon as possible.

"Additional information and details regarding ticket refunds will be shared as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of all involved."

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The Tulsa Police Department told local television station KTUL that the incident was believed to be a possible swatting call.

According to the department, officers completed their routine security checks before receiving a phone call threatening harm at the concert. The caller did not provide specific details about the threat.

Police then conducted a second security sweep of the venue and increased security personnel at the BOK Center.

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Officers found no credible threat and said they believed there was no active threat at the time.

The department also said it had not advised the venue or Langley to cancel the concert. According to police, the decision was likely made by the BOK Center or the singer's team.