Who is Alexis Wilkins? Meet Kash Patel’s country singer fiancée as couple announces engagement

The couple has been together since at least 2023.

FBI Director Kash Patel and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins are now engaged. The pair revealed in an announcement Sunday on social media.

Who is Alexis Wilkins? As per People, Wilkins is a country singer. She is also 18 years younger than Patel. She stood by his side when he was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025.

Wilkins said on The Megyn Kelly Show in July 2025 that she spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland. But she grew up mostly in Arkansas.

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"It was my favorite place I lived," she said. “People ask me, 'Oh, did you love Europe?' ... Of course I did. But my favorite to live was by far Arkansas.”

According to her LinkedIn, she finished Belmont University in Nashville in 2020 with a business degree. She was part of the ethics debate team there.

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As per her LinkedIn, Wilkins has worked as a recording artist, performer and writer since August 2007. According to People, she released her first EP, Grit, in April 2023.

According to her LinkedIn, she has been a consultant for The American Border Story since May 2025. She has also been a board member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) since June 2025.

How did she meet Kash Patel? Wikings told Megyn Kelly that she met Patel at an event at a friend's house in Nashville. She said she liked that was “so honest”.

"We both are very patriotic, so obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on," she said.

The two have been together since at least 2023. Wikings said in July 2025, in a show that they got together a little over two and a half years earlier. She said it was "long before" Patel was head of the FBI. She joked that “all of this was not on my bingo card, but here we are.”