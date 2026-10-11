Why was Jack Doherty prohibited from posting online? YouTuber says he ‘signed a contract without reading it fully’ – Shuffle row explained

YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty says he may have to stop posting on social media after signing a contract with crypto casino Shuffle.com. He claimed that he overcooked. He claimed that he overlooked a clause that prohibits him from publishing content online.

YouTuber Jack Doherty was arrested in Fort Lauderdale after police reported a domestic dispute involving a woman. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

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The company has since confirmed the contract exists and says it plans to enforce its terms.

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Jack Doherty says he ‘signed a contract without reading it fully’

Doherty shared a statement on X on October 10 with the caption, “I’ll be back soon…”, explaining why he may suddenly stop posting online.

“Hey guys, I think I actually f***ed up,” Doherty wrote.

He said he had signed a contract with Shuffle.com but failed to read every clause before agreeing to it. According to Doherty, the agreement includes a provision preventing him from posting online.

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{{^usCountry}} “I signed a contract without reading it fully,” he explained, adding that he initially believed the restriction was a joke. He later realized Shuffle intended to enforce the clause. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I signed a contract without reading it fully,” he explained, adding that he initially believed the restriction was a joke. He later realized Shuffle intended to enforce the clause. {{/usCountry}}

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The YouTuber said he is now working with his lawyer to resolve the matter and warned followers that the post could be his last for some time.

He did not specify when he expects to return or whether the contract has already taken effect.

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Shuffle confirms contract, legal dispute continues

Shortly after Doherty’s announcement, Noah Dummett, who is associated with Shuffle.com, publicly confirmed the agreement.

According to Dummett, the contract lasts six months and Shuffle has no immediate plans to back away from it. He also claimed Doherty’s legal team is trying to cancel the agreement but suggested the company intends to stand by its position.

In a social media post, Dummett wrote that it was “money well spent to get this mf off the internet."

The dispute, however, not begin with Doherty’s October 10 announcement. On September 28, Shuffle’s official X account posted, “At this point we will pay you to shut the f*** up.”

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The exchange resurfaced days later after Doherty announced on October 7 that he was seeking new brand sponsorships following the poor performance of a Solana meme coin project with which he had been associated.

Shuffle responded by linking to its earlier post and describing the offer as “legit,” foreshadowing the agreement that later became public.