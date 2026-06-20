Why were White House staff reportedly monitoring Donald Trump's trash? New book makes unusual claims

A forthcoming book by The New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan has made fresh claims about Donald Trump's habits inside the White House, alleging that staff members had to monitor the president's trash after he repeatedly discarded sterling silver utensils.

US President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

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The allegations appear in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

Neither Trump nor the White House has publicly responded to the specific claims detailed in the book.

Book alleges staff watched Trump's trash

According to excerpts from the book, Trump was known as a late-night snacker who frequently left behind empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers and ice cream cartons.

Haberman and Swan write that White House staff eventually began checking the trash after discovering that Trump was sometimes throwing away White House sterling silver utensils along with the packaging.

"A nighttime snacker, the president would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor," the authors wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} They added: "The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils." Claims come amid scrutiny of Trump's health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They added: "The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils." Claims come amid scrutiny of Trump's health {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The book's claims come as Trump's health has remained under public scrutiny following his annual physical examination earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The book's claims come as Trump's health has remained under public scrutiny following his annual physical examination earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to medical records released by the White House, Trump, who turned 80 earlier this month, weighs 238 pounds, i.e. 14 pounds more than during his previous physical in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to medical records released by the White House, Trump, who turned 80 earlier this month, weighs 238 pounds, i.e. 14 pounds more than during his previous physical in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, said the president underwent a CT scan, cardiac imaging, cancer screenings and other preventive evaluations conducted by 22 specialists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, said the president underwent a CT scan, cardiac imaging, cancer screenings and other preventive evaluations conducted by 22 specialists. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the examination, Trump said the results came back "PERFECTLY."

His medical team also recommended improvements to his diet, exercise routine and weight management but concluded that his "cognitive and physical performance are excellent."

At 6 feet 3 inches tall, Trump's body mass index (BMI) is 29.7, just below the clinical threshold of 30, which is classified as obesity.

Also Read: Trump health update: White House shares full report on President's lab tests, pulmonary, cardiac health

Fast-food preference and bruising

Trump has long been known for his fondness for fast food, particularly McDonald's. Earlier this year, he also made headlines after arranging for a DoorDash delivery to the Oval Office for a meal at the White House.

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In recent months, attention has also focused on recurring bruises visible on the president's hands. A fresh purplish mark on his left hand was photographed during the G7 Summit in France earlier this week.

The White House has attributed the bruising to frequent handshakes and Trump's regular aspirin use. However, the marks have continued to fuel speculation online.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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