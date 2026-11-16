Wichita Police searching for Jaxton Casper, 12-year-old boy missing for the second time in days

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing for the second time in days. According to police, Jaxton Casper walked away from the Saint Francis Ministries facility near North Woodlawn Boulevard and East 21st Street on Saturday evening, November 15. According to police, Jaxton Casper walked away from the Saint Francis Ministries facility near North Woodlawn Boulevard and East 21st Street on Saturday evening, November 15. (@WichitaPolice/X)

“The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help locating 12-year-old Jaxton Casper, who left the Saint Francis Ministries facility in the 2000 block of North Woodlawn,” Wichita Police wrote on X.

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They added, “Jaxton is 5’0” tall, weighs approximately 95 lbs, and has straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red Michael Jordan logo, a brown vest over the hoodie, black jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a black sling bag. If you see Jaxton or know where he is, please call 911.”