Wildfires ravage Texas panhandle, emergency declared

Wildfires are wreaking havoc in northern Texas, fueled by dry, windy, and unseasonably warm conditions. An aerial view of the scorching wildfire across Texas panhandle.(X/Patrick Ryan (@pmcelligott))

On Monday, thirteen fires scorched a staggering 77,135 acres, as the Texas A&M Forest Service reported. Firefighters are still battling multiple active blazes across the Texas panhandle.

The Smokehouse Creek fire, situated at the northernmost tip, remains uncontained and spans an estimated 200,000 acres. In contrast, the Windy Deuce and Grape Vine Creek fires are 20 per cent contained, while the Juliet Pass fire boasts a 90 per cent containment rate.

Emergency evacuations in full swing

Emergency evacuation orders are in effect for several counties as flames relentlessly consume the region. Meanwhile, in eastern Texas, the Mills Creek and San Jacinto fires continue to rage, both uncontained.

These infernos were stoked by dry and windy conditions, exacerbated by unseasonably high temperatures.

Interestingly, drought conditions do not play a significant role; much of the panhandle remains drought-free, with only small pockets in the western region classified as “abnormally dry” or experiencing “moderate drought.”

Today, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts winds reaching up to 65 miles per hour. As Tuesday afternoon unfolds, additional fires persistently emerge, as noted by the NWS for Amarillo, Texas.

‘We have seen tragedy today’

As wildfires rage across Texas, more than 200 people have taken refuge in a church in Fritch, where the air is thick with smoke and flames are visible from the windows, according to church leaders.

Kirksey and Bobby Mac, two of the church elders, said the situation was dire and they hoped for rain. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office said that the Windy Deuce Fire has burned more than 20,000 acres and is still out of control in Moore County.

“We have seen tragedy today and we have seen miracles,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“Today was a historic event we hope never happens again. The panhandle needs prayers.”

A local hospital district in Canadian, Texas has moved its patients and residents of two senior living facilities to a safer location in Pampa, about 50 miles away, according to a Facebook post.

3 wildfires scorching Texas

Here’s the current wildfire status in Texas:

Smokehouse Creek Fire:

Location: Hutchinson County

Size: 250,000 acres

Containment: 0%

Windy Deuce Fire:

Location: Moore County

Size: 38,000 acres

Containment: 20%

Grape Vine Creek Fire: