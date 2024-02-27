Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Best US state to watch the rare celestial event

Celestial events like eclipses and meteor showers are always on a skygazer's list. This year's total solar eclipse will be a spectacle for millions across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The rare eclipse will take place on April 8 and sweep across the North American continent, with first visibility on Mexico's Pacific Coast. So get ready to mark your calendars for the first total solar eclipse since 2017. Here's which US state makes the cut for best Total Solar Eclipse 2024 visibility(NASA)

Which is the best US state to watch the total solar eclipse?

As the eclipse will cross 13 states in the US within the 115-mile-wide path of totality, the best chances for good viewing are areas with the least chances for cloudy weather. For eclipses and all celestial events in general, clear skies are the biggest factor, allowing good visibility. This makes Texas the best state to witness the magnificent event.

The farther south you go, the lesser the chances of facing cloudy weather. Michael Zeiler, who runs the Great American Eclipse website, revealed that the “Hill Country of Texas, which includes San Antonio, has the best weather prospects in the US for eclipse viewing,” per USA Today.

Additionally, the fact that the eclipse will last longer in Texas than in other states also makes it the most favourable destination for eclipse viewing. Zeiler further added, “It will likely be the most-viewed astronomical event in American history.” However, he also added that “there's no single 'best' place, it depends on a couple of factors.”

Why is the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse so special?

Total solar eclipses, in general, are rare events, considering they happen somewhere around the world every 18 months. Most of the time, the path of totality falls over oceans or other extreme areas. However, this year, the path of totality includes 13 US states, including Texas, Oklahoma, New York, and Ohio. “This is a very rare, tremendous opportunity ... a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people,” eclipse chaser David Makepeace, a.k.a the Eclipse Guy, said.